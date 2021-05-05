DIKE – The Jesup boys’ and girls’ golf teams traveled to Dike for a dual with the Wolverines on Monday, May 3.
It was a rough day for the J-Hawk boys, as Dike-New Hartford would come away with a 178-208 win. The Wolverines would take the top 6 places. Jack Miller was top man for the J-Hawks, firing a 49, while Corbin Fuelling shot a 52. Gavin Nolan came in with a 53 and Kile Bucknell recorded a 54. Cale Schissel shot a 57 and Brayden Munuey scored a 60.
JUNIOR VARSITY SCORES
- Alex Flaherty 68
- Jase Pilcher 51
- Silas Wehrspann 64
- Carter Routt 70
The improving Jesup girls’ team lost to Dike-New Hartford by the score of 208-235. Top finisher for the J-Hawks was Rachel Clayberg, coming in with a 53 and finishing fourth overall.
Other scores include Laney Fischer (60), Gracie Joblinskie (61), Kalista Schutte (61), Jersey Even (65), and Jamie Thoma (70).
JUNIOR VARSITY SCORES
- Alexis Harris JES 50
- Hannah Bovy JES 63
- Anika Acklin JES 69
- Delaney Donlea JES 73
- Mara Moore JES 74
The Jesup teams will be at Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday.