DIKE – The Jesup boys’ and girls’ golf teams traveled to Dike for a dual with the Wolverines on Monday, May 3.

It was a rough day for the J-Hawk boys, as Dike-New Hartford would come away with a 178-208 win. The Wolverines would take the top 6 places. Jack Miller was top man for the J-Hawks, firing a 49, while Corbin Fuelling shot a 52. Gavin Nolan came in with a 53 and Kile Bucknell recorded a 54. Cale Schissel shot a 57 and Brayden Munuey scored a 60.

JUNIOR VARSITY SCORES

- Alex Flaherty 68

- Jase Pilcher 51

- Silas Wehrspann 64

- Carter Routt 70

The improving Jesup girls’ team lost to Dike-New Hartford by the score of 208-235. Top finisher for the J-Hawks was Rachel Clayberg, coming in with a 53 and finishing fourth overall.

Other scores include Laney Fischer (60), Gracie Joblinskie (61), Kalista Schutte (61), Jersey Even (65), and Jamie Thoma (70).

JUNIOR VARSITY SCORES

- Alexis Harris JES 50

- Hannah Bovy JES 63

- Anika Acklin JES 69

- Delaney Donlea JES 73

- Mara Moore JES 74

The Jesup teams will be at Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday.

