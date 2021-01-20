TEAM RESULTS:
Don Bosco 248.5
West Hancock, Britt 159.0
Nashua-Plainfield 139.0
East Marshall/GMG 125.5
Columbus Catholic 115.0
Charles City 114.0
Hudson 84.0
Sigourney 84.0
North Fayette Valley 71.0
Jesup 41.0
Hudson Wrestling Invitational — 2021 Results for Jesup
106
Steel Rolison (4-9) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal — Evan Boothroyd (West Hancock, Britt) 23-7 won by fall over Steel Rolison (Jesup) 4-9 (Fall 4:34)
- Cons. Round 1 — Steel Rolison (Jesup) 4-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi — Brody King (Hudson) 9-8 won by fall over Steel Rolison (Jesup) 4-9 (Fall 0:52)
- 5th Place Match — Jordan Young (Charles City) 8-13 won by fall over Steel Rolison (Jesup) 4-9 (Fall 0:51)
113
Kile Bucknell (15-9) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 15-9 won by fall over Jackson Carter (Hudson) 8-8 (Fall 4:45)
- Semifinal — Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 32-0 won by fall over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 15-9 (Fall 1:52)
- Cons. Semi — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 15-9 won by decision over Brody Augspurger (East Marshall/GMG) 3-10 (Dec 9-2)
- 3rd Place Match — Gavin Reed (Columbus Catholic) 27-6 won by major decision over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 15-9 (MD 12-2)
120
Kyle Wilson (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal — Nick Koch (North Fayette Valley) 25-7 won by fall over Kyle Wilson (Jesup) 0-2 (Fall 2:48)
- Cons. Round 1 — Dj Hammes (Sigourney) 12-19 won by decision over Kyle Wilson (Jesup) 0-2 (Dec 7-4)
132
Logan Zuck (6-18) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
- Prelim — Logan Zuck (Jesup) 6-18 won by fall over Braden Mccullough (Hudson) 7-8 (Fall 4:21)
- Quarterfinal — Dominick Ridout (East Marshall/GMG) 10-1 won by fall over Logan Zuck (Jesup) 6-18 (Fall 1:46)
- Cons. Round 1 — Isaac Madson (West Hancock, Britt) 7-15 won by fall over Logan Zuck (Jesup) 6-18 (Fall 1:29)
138
Ethan Alferink (5-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Prelim — Kordell Negrete (East Marshall/GMG) 10-11 won by fall over Ethan Alferink (Jesup) 5-12 (Fall 1:47)
- Prelim — Talan Weber (Charles City) 13-16 won by fall over Ethan Alferink (Jesup) 5-12 (Fall 0:18)
145
Jerret Delagardelle (16-3) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal — Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) 16-3 won by fall over Aidan Shannon (Charles City) 9-10 (Fall 1:19)
- Semifinal — Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) 16-3 won by fall over Trey Jochumsen (Hudson) 4-6 (Fall 1:40)
- 1st Place Match — Mckade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield-10th ranked) 26-5 won by fall over Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup-9th ranked) 16-3 (Fall 5:48)
170
Tanner Cole (7-12) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
- Prelim — Tanner Cole (Jesup) 7-12 won by fall over Jackson Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) 12-16 (Fall 4:32)
- Quarterfinal — Justin Ausborn (West Hancock, Britt) 24-6 won by fall over Tanner Cole (Jesup) 7-12 (Fall 2:57)
- Cons. Round 1 — Samual Bandstra (East Marshall/GMG) 14-7 won by fall over Tanner Cole (Jesup) 7-12 (Fall 1:54)
182
Skyler Blad (5-13) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
- Prelim — Skyler Blad (Jesup) 5-13 won by fall over Jared King (Hudson) 2-7 (Fall 1:17)
- Quarterfinal — Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) 26-1 won by fall over Skyler Blad (Jesup) 5-13 (Fall 0:44)
- Cons. Round 1 — Ethan Peterson (Charles City) 11-4 won by fall over Skyler Blad (Jesup) 5-13 (Fall 1:16)