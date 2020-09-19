FAIRBANK – The J-Hawks traveled to Wapsie Valley High School Tuesday night, for a NICL-East showdown between two ranked teams. Wapsie Valley(7-1) came into the contest ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, while the Jesup(10-2) was ranked No. 10 in Class 2A. This matchup lived up to the hype and the J-Hawks lose a heartbreaker, 3-2.
The J-Hawks won the first two sets (26-24, 25-18), but fizzled down the stretch to lose 3 sets in-a-row and let one slip away.
“Wapsie is a fighting team,” added Head Coach Eryca Bass, “one that never gives up no matter what.”
The Wildcats won the third set 25-12, then continued their momentum, winning the fourth set, 25-12.
“We were up the first 2 games, we were controlling our side, forcing them to make errors and converting on our swings.” said Coach Bass, “We relaxed a bit in game 3 which allowed Wapsie to gain momentum and that carried them into game four.
Game five was a tight game and the J-Hawks brought back the energy and enthusiasm they started with but it was too little, too late and Wapsie took set 5, 15-11 and the match.
Stats were not readily available come press time.
Jesup falls to 10-3 on the year. Next up for the J-Hawks, they travel to LaPorte City and Union High School for a triangular with Union and Columbus Catholic next Tuesday, September 22nd.