MAQUOKETA – Jesup’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed in the Cardinal Invitational last Saturday at Maquoketa.
The girls team finished fourth with 102 points, while the boys finished seventh with 134 points. The Jesup harriers ran against a majority of 3A competitors.
“I felt that with all things considered, we competed well and it was a great place to start for us,” said Head Coach Nick Green. “The course had about 40 different twists and turns, which slowed our times, but our girls still placed high…among the larger schools.”
Top finisher for the J-Hawk girls was junior Amanda Treptow, who finished eighth. Treptow finished with a time of 21:10.6; 25 seconds off the winner. Freshman Clare Wright finished 11th with a time of 21:30.2. Junior Natalie O’Connor finished 23rd with a time of 22:59.9. Freshman McKenna Albert finished 32nd, with a time of 24:00.0, while juniors Sydney Thoma (24:10.6) and Mariee Devore (24:10.7) finished 34th and 35{sup}th{/sup}, respectively. Junior Maddie Tomson finished with a time of 24:36.4 for a 40th place finish.
“As we progress, our girls’ team will need to close the gap from our 1-3 spots,” added Coach Green, “and then work on getting our next four runners to continue to drop time. If we can do that, we will be a very tough team to beat.”
Top finisher for the J-Hawk boys’ team was junior Nolan Evans, with a time of 18:23.8, which was good enough for 11th place.’ Junior Logan Zuck finished 14th, with a time of 18:27.1. Senior Carson Donlea, with a time of 19:29.5, was good enough for 30th. Junior Casey Alferink finished 41st, with a time of 20:20.4. Junior Silas Wehrspan got a 47th place finish with a time of 21:11.2.
“We saw some awesome performances from Nolan Evans and Logan Zuck,” said Coach Green, “both running early season times that should set them up well for the rest of the year.”
Coach Green added that the boys seemed to have a little more rust to knock off than the girls’ team, as they had some hydration issues, “but that is why we entered into this meet.”
In closing, Coach Green added that they needed to get out there and compete and get that first one out of the way and move on to Week 2.
“I am confident the boys will have a much-improved meet at Oelwein this week,” said Coach Green.
The Jesup teams competed in Oelwein last night. Stats were not available at press time. The team will be in Waverly next Tuesday.