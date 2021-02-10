LA PORTE CITY – The Jesup J-Hawk boys’ basketball team was in La Porte City on Monday night for a makeup game with the Knights.
Jesup would ride the 21 points and 13 rebounds from junior Carson Lienau and hold off a late rally from Union to win, 68-64.
The J-Hawks trailed at the half by one point, but came out in the third quarter and announced their presence with authority, outscoring the Knights, 28-11. Union would put on a late rally, but it was too little, too late, and Jesup raised their record to 10-9.
Junior Parker McHone added 14 points, and senior Brodie Kresser dropped in 11. Carter Even gave the J-Hawks a great spark off the bench with 6 points and great defense in the third quarter.
Jesup hosted Sumner-Fredericksburg on Tuesday night. They will also host Denver on Thursday. Both games will be in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.
The boys will start postseason tournament play on Monday, when they host Oelwein.