JESUP – Head Coach Jason Sullivan is in his 10th year as the J-Hawk boys’ track coach. With no track season last year, and graduated seniors, this coming year will be a mystery as underclassman jump into the fray.
Newcomers to watch this coming track season were freshman in 2019, the last time the state of Iowa had a track and field season. Junior Carson Lienau will throw shot and discus. In his freshman year, Lienau threw the discus 123 feet. Coach Sullivan stated that Lienau has had great off-season work and a very promising start at UNI earlier this month. Lienau finished fourth in the shot with a 49-foot throw.
Junior Noah Sheridan will run in the 110 high hurdles and the 400 meters. Coach Sullivan says that Sheridan had great off-season speed work and is showing with great testing numbers.
Parker McHone is a junior sprinter. Coach Sullivan says McHone is a good all-around athlete who is active in every sport.
The top teams that Jesup will compete against are Denver and Dike-New Hartford.
The top events that the Jesup team will compete in is the NICL conference meet May 6, and the 2A district meet May 13.
“It will be a very competitive conference once again,” said Coach Sullivan. “The NICL is one of the toughest track conferences in Iowa, and this year it will come down to the team that can competitively field all the events.”
Assistant coaches are Nick Green, Miah Betz, and Anthony Green.