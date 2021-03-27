UP – With the success that the Jesup girls’ cross-country team has, long distance doesn’t figure to be a problem for the girls’ track team this upcoming season.
Lisa Loecher is in her 30th year as the head coach of the J-Hawks and, even though the 2020 year was cancelled, it seems that there is a lot of talent on the 2021 team.
Juniors Amanda Treptow was a 2019 state medalist in the 4x800 and the 800 meters and a state participant in the 4x400. Treptow placed third in the 2020 state cross country meet.
Junior Alexis Vanderwerff was also a 2019 state medalist in the 4x800 and a state participant in the 4x400.
Natalie O’Connor is in her junior campaign. In 2019, O’Connor was a state medalist in the 4x800 and the 1500 meters.
Alexis Larson, also a junior, was a 2019 state participant in the 4x400.
Another junior, Mallory Becker, was a 2019 state participant in the high jump.
A promising newcomer to the Jesup team is freshman McKenna Alberts, who was on the state cross country fourth place team and finished 42nd overall.
Another promising newcomer is freshman Clare Wright, who was also a standout cross country runner for Jesup last fall. Wright finished eighth overall.
Coach Loecher says that the strengths of the team are obviously distance, mid-distance, and high jump. The concerns are sprints and the youth in the hurdles events.
Top teams the J-Hawks will face this year include Dike-New Hartford, Denver, Hudson, Independence, and Solon.
Coach Loecher says that the NICL conference will be strong from top to bottom.