JESUP – It was a tough year for the J-Hawk boys’ basketball team last year, finishing 5-17 and dead last in the NICL-East Division. But they lost seven games by 10 points or less during the 2019-2020 season.
Jesup graduated four seniors, including leading scorer Cooper Fuelling, who racked up 292 points last year. Also graduating was big man Landon Borrett, who led the J-Hawks with 155 rebounds and scored 182 points. So that’s a lot of firepower that Head Coach Joe Smeins has to replace.
But the J-Hawks have a lot of returning talent, starting with senior Brodie Kresser, who missed the last 14 games last year due to injury. Kresser was honorable mention all-conference last season and was averaging 15.9 points a game before he got hurt. Junior Carson Lienau will return, coming off a 2019-2020 campaign where he scored 201 points. Senior Jase Pilcher will also return. He started every game as a junior last season.
Junior Parker McHone joined the varsity squad after Christmas last year, as well as junior Corbin Fuelling. Both will take on larger rolls this season.
Newcomers include 6’1” junior Carter Even and 6’3” senior Dawson Dykes. These boys will supply a little size to an otherwise small team.
Coach Smeins added that the strong points of this coming season will be the quickness in the guard court and 3-point shooting.
Rebounding will be a concern for Coach Smeins due to general lack of size. Team defense is also an area of concern with lack of size in the guard court.
Jesup will compete in the NICL, and defending state champion Wapsie Valley will be the team to beat. Other teams to watch include Denver and Dike-New Hartford.
Even with the lack of size, the J-Hawks bring back a lot of experience, and the goals for this team have not changed. According to Coach Smeins, the goals are the same every year. He would like to see the team improve every day (as a team). Also, compete for the conference championship and make a run to the state tournament.
“Last year was not a good season for us,” he said. “I think we have a group that is hungry and eager to do what it takes to have a good season.”
Assistant Coaches include Steve Schmitt, Mike Johnson, Nick Donlea, Brock Sabers, and Rodney Ciesielski.
The J-Hawks will open their season at Oelwein on December 3.