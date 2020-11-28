JESUP – It was an historic season in 2019-2020 for the Jesup girls’ basketball team. The girls posted a 20-5 record and punched their ticket to state, losing in the first round to Dike-New Hartford. Three of the five losses were to Dike-New Hartford. The other losses were a two-point loss to Hudson and an eight-point loss to Denver. Jesup later beat both Hudson and Denver in the rematches.
Jesup graduated six seniors from the 2019-2020 state tournament team, of which four were starters. The J-Hawks will have to replace an inside presence in Payton McHone (now playing basketball at the University of Dubuque), who had 207 rebounds, and outside threats in Brittany and Brianna Lingenfelter.
Where scoring is going to come from starts with junior Amanda Treptow, who was a nnanimous first team all-conference selection last season. Treptow had 312 points last season and led the team in assists with 64. Treptow will be the lone returning starter.
Jordan Conrad is in his second season as head coach and will look to replace four starters. Sophomore Laney Pilcher will be looking to get a lot of opportunities. Other than Treptow, Pilcher has the most points (82) from among returning players. Junior Alexis Larson had 66 total points last season and will log a lot of minutes for the J-Hawks. Junior Natalie O’Connor saw action in 23 games last season and will get an opportunity to contribute. Junior Jacie Lang is a newcomer to watch.
Coach Conrad adds that Pilcher, Larson, and O’Conner all saw minutes throughout the season last year and looks for each of their roles to expand this year.
This will be a very young team with no seniors, and Coach Conrad says that this team is a very unselfish group with a lot of quickness.
The main concern with an inexperienced team is the role of each of the girls.
“A number of girls will be asked to play roles they haven’t played in the past,” said Coach Conrad. “We had four starters from last year’s team graduated. It will take some time for the girls to gain some experience and get comfortable with what we are asking for from them.”
Jesup plays in the NICL Conference, where Dike-New Hartford resides and has dominated in recent years. Dike-New Hartford (No. 14 in the preseason poll) has either won or tied as conference-east champions five of the past seven years. The Denver Cyclones, ranked No. 3 in the IGHSAU preseason poll, bring back a lot of experience and are very tall. They will be a team to watch in the NICL this year.
Even losing four starters, Coach Conrad is thinking “reloading” and not “rebuilding.”
“We expect to be competitive in our conference,” added Conrad. “Per usual, there will be a number of solid teams in the conference that have the capability of knocking anyone off.”
Conrad continues, “Last year there were a number of seniors who played large roles for their teams, so it will be interesting to see how each team is able to replace their respective players.”
Assistant coach is Jason Pilcher.
The J-Hawks will open their season on December 1 when they will travel to Sumner-Fredericksburg.