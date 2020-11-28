JESUP – The J-Hawk wrestling team returns quite a few wrestlers from last year’s team, highlighted by senior Jerret Delagardelle, who was a state qualifier.
Other seniors returning include Bryce Gleiter and Jesus Silva. Head Wrestling Coach Matt Gross states that the coaching staff is excited to see the improvement of these guys.
At the high school level, Jesup wrestling has started to see many new athletes. Coach Gross added that there should be about seven to nine new wrestlers trying the sport this year. Newcomers to watch include senior Tanner Cole, who will compete this year in his only year in the sport.
Other seniors — Creed Rolison, Trevor Kennet, and Casey Alferink — will also be looking to find a spot in the lineup for their first year out. According to Coach Gross, Logan Zuck, a junior, has been extremely committed this offseason and says that the coaches are looking forward to seeing his ability on the mat.
Gross said, “This team has found its love of the sport. They hold open mats, hold each other accountable, and are always looking to improve. We have great leadership and an understanding of what it takes to build a successful program for years to come.”
The inexperience of the team is the overall concern for Gross.
“We do not have a lot of total matches,” added Coach Gross. “We know that many of our kids this year will be in year 1 to 3 of wrestling and looking to grow. This will be a year of learning and growing as individuals and as a team.”
The NICL has so many great teams throughout the conference. Some of the top teams Jesup will see are Union and Denver, and Don Bosco (out of conference). The J-Hawks will also see some great competition throughout the year at the tournaments.
The J-Hawk wrestling program expects to compete.
“We understand we will not have much experience, but we are looking to fill all of the weights and fight each match,” added Gross. “We will have a young team, and this year is essential in developing a competitive mindset for our program moving forward.”
Jesup will open their season on December 3 at Wapsie Valley.