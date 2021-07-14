JESUP – The NICL East all-conference teams were released, and the Jesup J-Hawks were well-represented. On the first team are freshman Klair Kite (pitcher) and sophomore Caelor Wymore (utility).
Kite led the NICL in wins with 24, and was fifth in ERA (2.86), while Wymore batted .472 in the NICL and was third in the conference in home runs (5), and second in total bases (450) and RBI (50).
Landing on the second team was junior Alexis Larson (catcher), who led the conference in thrown out stealing with 11, and was second in doubles with 12. Larson batted .351. Also on second team was sophomore Rylynn Delagardelle (infielder), who hit .453 in the conference and was second in singles with 22.
Senior Kendra McCombs was selected honorable mention all-conference. McCombs batted .357 on the year and knocked in 35 runs.