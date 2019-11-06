JESUP – The Jesup Lions Club invites you to join them for a hilarious interactive theatre experience where the audience gets the chance to participate by helping the sleuth, Detective Holmes, solve a murder.
Was it motivated by jealousy? Money? A lover’s quarrel?
“The Case of the Peruvian Purple Plumed Pidgeon” will be performed as a mystery dinner theatre on Saturday, November 16, at the Jesup Country Club. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., and a pigeon-free pasta buffet meal follows at 5:45 p.m. A variety of wines will accompany the meal.
Tickets are $40 for the combination meal and show and can be purchased from Ronda Fratzke, 563-920-5542, or Chris Waring, 563-920-0857.
The newly formed Independence Area Community Theatre (IACT) wrote the original script for the dinner theatre and will perform it.
“The Case of the Peruvian Purple Plumed Pidgeon” centers around the rare and exotic bird whose plumes can be poisonous. The pair of birds are the zoo’s star feature and income generator. The current president of the board, Dick Money, wants to sell the Peruvian pigeons. Others want to keep the pigeons at the zoo. You’ll meet all the zoo board members, whose relationships with each other are as toxic as the purple plumes.
Diagnose Dr. Arny Thology’s hidden agenda for needing to keep the Peruvian pigeons at the zoo. Is the zookeeper as dangerous as some of the animals under his care? Who is the father of Goldie Diggerson’s unborn child? And are crazy people as crazy as they seem? Solve these mysteries along with discovering the culprit whodunit!
This is a biannual fundraising event for the Jesup Lions. This year, proceeds will help support Camp Hertko Hollow, a diabetes camp for children with diabetes. You can read more about the camp at camphertkohollow.com.
The Jesup Lions support a variety of services in the community, including the eyeglasses and hearing aid program, vision screening for children six months to 6 years old, donating supplies to local schools, supporting local and national service projects, and annual scholarships.
Please join the Jesup Lions Club and the IACT for an evening of thrills for your pallet and your brain!