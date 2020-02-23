Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup fans celebrate with their girls basketball team that qualified for the State Tournament with a win at BCLUW over Roland-Story on Saturday.

CONRAD — The Jesup girls basketball team grabbed an early lead Saturday and then held on against Roland-Story to qualify for the Class 3A State Tournament.

The eighth-seeded J-Hawks, now 20-4 overall this season, will open the tournament quarterfinals in Dike against first-seeded Dike-New Hartford, 22-1, at 5 p.m. Monday, March 2.

The J-Hawks win at BCLUW High School over Roland-Story, 53-47, broke the record of 19 wins in a season during the 5-on-5 era. The last Jesup  team to win 19 games  was  in the 1999-2000 season, the only other time the J-Hawks qualified for State.

The 1999-2000 team lost to North Cedar, 48-35, in the first round, according to tournament records.

Jesup and Dike-New Hartford have met twice this season, with the Wolverines winning 66-40 in Dike and  56-35 in Jesup.

Dike-New Hartford placed first in the North Iowa Cedar League East with a 16-0 conference record. Jesup was second at 12-4.

SCORING BY QUARTER

Jesup  17  11   17   8 —53

Roland  8   15   16   8 — 47