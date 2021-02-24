DES MOINES – Senior Jerret Delagardelle was the lone wolf for the Jesup J-Hawks in last weeks’ Boys State Wrestling Tournament, but Delagardelle made the most of it and wrestled really well to get himself on the podium and into a very respectable fifth place.
Delagardelle, wrestling at 1A’s 145-pounds, won his first-round match with Kevin King of SCC, by major decision, 10-0. In the quarterfinals, Delagardelle would meet up with Mount Ayr’s Trae Ehlen (8th-ranked and seeded fourth). This was a great wrestling match and would go right down to the wire, but Ehlen would win over Delagardelle by the score of 5-4.
With the loss, Delagardelle was sent to the third-round of the consolation. Here he would face 10th-ranked McKade Munn of Nashua-Plainfield and Delagardelle would handle Munn throughout and win 7-2.
In the consolation quarterfinals, Delagardelle would run into Alex Beaty of Lake Mills. With a 6-1 decision, Delagardelle would move on the consolation semifinals.
In the consolation semi’s, Delagardelle would run into the No. 2-ranked Dominic Lopez of New London. Lopez was seeded third and just lost a 1-0 match in the semifinals. Lopez would beat Delagardelle by major decision 12-1.
Delagardelle wasn’t done yet. He had a chance to finish fifth and would take on Trae Ehlen of Mount Ayr in a rematch of a quarterfinal loss. This time Delagardelle left no doubt as to who the best wrestler was, winning 6-2 and finishing a respectable 5th.