DES MOINES — He took a breath, laid his discus down on the cart and walked away.
Jesup’s Carson Lienau ended a wake-up-at-6 a.m. day Thursday with an eighth-place finish at the Drake Relays discus competition to follow his 15th-place finish in the shot put earlier that morning.
“It was definitely nice to see the competition out here and see where I’m at as far as the classes go,” the junior said. “In a month, it will just be 2A competitors.”
Lienau’s first discus toss went 161 feet, 3 inches and turned out to be his best.
He broke 156 (156-8) on his second throw but didn’t break 150 again and scratched twice.
“The conditions were pretty good to throw for the discus,” Lienau said. “My goal was to make finals and that’s what happened so I’m pretty pleased with how discus went.”
“I wanted to hit 160 today because I hadn’t hit near 164 since two or three weeks ago. Pretty happy with that.”
Wind picked up during the afternoon on a sunny day at Drake Stadium, which throws coach and J-Hawks head coach Jason Sullivan noted affected Lienau. The left-hander’s tosses were tampered by gusts.
“The wind changed here and there and he did some different things just trying to put one out there and make a good mark,” Sullivan said. “There were only two left-handed throwers and the wind was right to left. Depending on where he released it in the sector, it makes a big difference. Sometimes it is a little bit of timing as much as effort.”
Time also played a factor, Sullivan felt. Throwers are used to afternoon starts, and the shot put was at 10 a.m. The discus began at 1 p.m. Sullivan was quick to add every competitor went through the same factors.
In the morning’s shot put competition, Lienau opened with a 50-0.25 heave and earned 15th place with his put of 50-6.75 in round 2. His final push was 49-9.5.
“Shot put didn’t go as well as I wanted to,” Lienau said. “I didn’t feel any good ones go out, never got good enough touch on them. Something to work on.”
Sullivan concurred.
“It’s just good to get that experience … and he also performed very well,” he said. “Making (the discus) finals was a great experience and he did a good job. He threw in the 50s in the shot put and that was a good series.”