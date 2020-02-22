DES MOINES — Jesup senior Carter Littlefield made it into the State Wrestling Tournament’s Grand March on Saturday night by finishing seventh in Class 2A’s 113-pound weight class.
The eight medalists at each weight across all three classes participate in the tradition that brings State to a close.
His teammate, junior 145-pounder Jerret Delagardelle‘s State run at ended on Friday, however, when he lost his second match. He recorded one win at the tournament.
Littlefield assured himself a medal on Friday by winning his first consolation match by a 17-10 decision over West Liberty junior Alex Beaver. Littlefield led Beaver 14-4 after the second period, and nearly had a pin. Given another chance, Beaver cut Littlefield’s lead to seven with two takedowns in the third while giving up an escape. The pair traded reversals in a flurry of action in the final 30 seconds.
“Props to that kid, he kept really pushing him and pushing him,” said Jesup head coach Matt Gross. “He liked to be on his feet and we were getting a little tired in the third because we ... were going hard for that fall. But once we didn’t get it, (Littlefield) held on and he’s going to find himself on Saturday night in the Grand March now, so awesome for him.”
Littlefield, who finishes the season with a 34-9 record, captured seventh place with a 16-1 technical fall on Saturday at 4:10 in the match over Roland-Story senior Joe Hovick (44-9).
“He likes to wrestle at this,” Gross said. “When all the lights are on is when he really comes to shine.”
The tournament began on Thursday, and in the opening round, Littlefield pinned Humboldt freshman Jase Goodell at 3:06. At 145, Delagardelle lost by fall at 3:41 to undefeated Solon sophomore Hayden Taylor.
Delagardelle stayed alive by winning a 4-3 decision over Hampton-Dumont junior David Comejo, in the consolation bracket.
On Friday, Littlefield lost his quarterfinal match against Central DeWitt junior Keaton Zeimet by a 7-4 decision, which sent him to his match against Beaver. Zeimet placed third.
Littlefield’s chance to take third-place ended when he lost a 4-3 decision to Bondurant-Farrar junior Rylie Anderson, who went on to place fourth.
Delagardelle was eliminated Friday when he lost by fall at 1:33 to Decorah junior Jackson Rolfs.