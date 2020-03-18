JESUP – On February 28, Jesup’s own Payton McHone signed on the dotted line to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Dubuque (in Dubuque). McHone will play basketball for UD Women’s Head Coach Mark Noll starting in the fall of 2020.
Payton says that she knew that the University of Dubuque was the place for her after her first visit. “I loved the campus, coaches, and the people on campus were very nice. I liked the academics, and Dubuque had nice facilities.”
What really solidified the decision for Payton was an “overnight” with the team. She added, “it was fun to hang out with them, and they treated me like I was another player, not some special guest.”
After all was said and done, it was a perfect fit for Payton. She says, “It was the perfect place for me, because it was just far away enough from home. Dubuque is a nice town. The academics fit perfectly with what I want to do. I liked the coaches and players, and it felt like home.”
Payton says that she also considered Luther College in Decorah and William Penn in Oskaloosa.
Other than basketball, Payton lettered in volleyball and track. She is a three-year letter winner in track (going to be four after this season), two-time state qualifier, and one-time all-academic.
Payton was a four-year letter winner in basketball. During that time, she was a three-year varsity captain, honorable mention all-conference her junior year, and second team all-conference this past year. Payton holds the school record for rebounds in a game (24). She is seventh all-time in total rebounds, 15th all-time in points scored, and on the all-academic team two years.
Payton is also a Gold Honor Roll student.
In her free time, which Payton says she doesn’t have much of, she is an avid weightlifter.
Payton has set goals for herself for her freshman year at Dubuque. She says, “I want to keep up a good GPA and work hard to see the varsity floor in basketball.”
She added, “Biggest people I want to acknowledge are my parents. They have taken so much time to help me get where I am, from extra time in the gym, driving me to practices, camps, and tournaments, and always supporting me. Also, my grandparents for coming to every game and, if they weren´t there, they would call me after to see how it went.”
Payton continued, “One of my club coaches, Jacob Misener. He believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, and I never wanted to let him down so I always pushed to get better. My lifting coaches, Tim Sauer, Josh Zuck, and Jason Sullivan, for helping me get better outside the gym. All of my coaches who have helped me. And teammates who have pushed me in practices.”