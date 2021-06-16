JESUP – The J-Hawk baseball team jumped all over the Sumner-Fredericksburg pitchers on Monday night and swept the Cougars (6-7), 5-0 and 10-0.
Game 1
Junior pitcher Nate Cagley was on the mound for the J-Hawks in game one, going a strong 7 innings and scattering just 4 hits along the way, striking out 4.
Senior Brodie Kresser went 2 for 4, stealing a base and scoring a run. Cagley added a hit in 3 at-bats and scored a run. Senior Jase Pilcher was 1 for 2, scoring 2 runs, while freshman Jack Miller went 1 for 3, scoring a run and knocking in a run. Sophomore Brevin Dahl had 2 RBI, and junior Parker McHone was 1 for 3 with 2 runs batted in.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jesup 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 5
Game 2
The bats stayed hot in game two as the J-Hawks would score 2 in the first inning and add 4 more in the second.
Another terrific pitching performance for the J-Hawks, as freshman Jack Miller took the ball and went 5 innings, giving up just 2 hits and striking out 5.
Kresser had 2 hits, including a triple, and drove in 1 run. Pilcher was 1 for 4 and scored twice while knocking in a run. Miller was the pitching star and the hitting star, going 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double, and knocked in 3 runs. Dahl was 1 for 3 and scored a run, and McHone was 1 for 3 and scored a run. My favorite name of all-time…Brody Clark-Hurlbert, with a good outing, went 2 for 3 and drove in 2 runs, while scoring 2 runs.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jesup 2 4 2 2 0 0 0 10
Jesup raises its overall record to 10-2 on the year and will be traveling to MFL Mar-Mac (6-9) on Wednesday night. The boys will be at Denver (7-8) on Friday night.