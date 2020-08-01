JESUP –Due to the pandemic, the North Iowa Cedar League (NICL) has selected their all-conference team without the designations of first team, second team, or honorable mention.
Jesup players selected on the all-conference team for baseball are:
- Brodie Kresser (junior) batted .457, third best in the NICL Eastern Division.
- Cole Oberbroeckling (senior) finished with a .447 average, fifth best in the NICL-East.
- Gavin Nolan (junior) batted .391 and that sits 13th in the Eastern Division.
Jesup athletes selected to the all-conference team for softball are:
- Kristin Sadler (senior) was second in the East and third overall with a .519 average; Sadler also had 29 RBI, which was good for third in the conference.
- Jenna Jensen (senior) was sixth in the East and seventh overall with a .476 average ; Jensen led the entire conference with 7 home runs and 35 RBI.
- Zoe Miller (senior) was second in the conference in wins with 10, and led the NICL-East in strikeouts with 66; she tied for first in the conference in runs scored with 29.
- Alexis Larson (sophomore) was third in the East and fourth overall with a . 508 average, and second in the conference in RBI with 34; she led the conference with 31 hits.
- Jacie Lange (sophomore) was 15th in the East with a .400 batting average, and was fifth in the entire conference in RBI with 23; she was third overall in runs scored with 28.
- Andrea Gibbs (senior) finished with a .346 average; she was sixth in the conference in RBI with 20.
- Hailey Nie (sophomore) finished with a .327 average and was 14th in the East in RBI with 13.