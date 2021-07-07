JESUP — With the postseason tonight, the J-Hawks are playing good ball as of late and are currently sporting a 4-game winning streak.
On Friday night, the J-Hawks swept the Wapsie Valley Warriors 10-5, 8-7, moving their overall record to 24-10 on the season.
GAME 1: Freshman Klair Kite was on the mound for the J-Hawks and was excellent, scattering 7 hits and striking out 3 batters, while allowing only 2 earned runs.
Sophomore Caelor Wymore hit her 4th Home Run of the year propelling the J-Hawk offense who scored 7 times in the third inning. Wymore was 2 for 4 with 4 RBI and scored 2 runs.
Junior Amanda Treptow was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and stole a base. Senior Kendra McCombs went 1 for 3 with 1 RBI, while junior Hailey Nie had 2 hits in 3 at-bats, scoring a run. Sophomore right fielder, Laney Pilcher with a great game, going 3 for 3, including a double and a triple, driving in 3 runs and scoring 2.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
WV 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 5
Jesup 0 1 7 0 2 0 0 10
GAME 2: Jesup had a win this one in their last at-bat of the night to squeak out an 8-7 win.
Wymore was in the circle for the J-Hawks, going 7 innings and giving up 15 hits, striking out 3 batters. Wymore gave up 7 runs, but only 4 were earned.
Treptow went 1 for 4 with 2 runs scored and stealing 2 bases, while Junior backstop, Alexis Larson was 1 for 5, including a double and an RBI. Sophomore Rylynn Delagardelle with a terrific game, going 3 for 4, one of them a double, stealing a base and scoring 2 runs. Wymore added a hit in 2 at-bats, knocking in 2 runs and scoring 2 runs. Wymore also stole 3 bases. McCombs was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI and Nie was 1 for 4 with 1 RBI and scored a run. Freshman Kallie Schutte went 1 for 2 with an RBI. Eighth grader, Carlie Hanson was 1 for 1 and drove in a run.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
WV 0 0 3 1 2 1 0 7
Jesup 2 0 0 2 2 1 1 8
It’s tournament time for the J-Hawks, as they open postseason regional play on Wednesday night when they host the Osage Green Devils (12-15). If they win, they will be at No. 1-ranked North Linn (36-6) on Friday night.