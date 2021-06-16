JESUP — The Jesup J-Hawks would finish 2-2 on the weekend at their annual softball tournament, losing the first game to the Independence Mustangs, 6-4, followed by a win against Ed-Co, 12-1.
On Saturday, Jesup would face defending state champions Crestwood (10-3). This game went back-and-forth, but the J-Hawks would come up short, losing 8-7. South Winneshiek was the opponent for the last game of the day. Jesup would win, 2-1.
Vs. Independence (6-15)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 3 0 0 1 0 0 2 6
Jesup 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 4
AB R H 1B 2B 3B HR RBI SAC BB
Treptow 4 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
Schutte 4 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nie 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
McCombs 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2
Larson 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 2
Delagardelle 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Wymore 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Kite 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pilcher 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clark 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
IP H R ER BB HB SO
#67, Klair Kite,FR 7.0 12 6 1 1 0 3
Vs. Ed-Co (6-15)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 1 0 2 4 0 1 4 12
Ed-Co 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
AB R H 1B 2B 3B HR RBI SAC BB
Treptow 5 4 4 4 0 0 0 2 0 0
Kar Schutte 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 1
Nie 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 0 0
McCombs 4 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Larson 4 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delagardelle 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Wymore 4 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 0 0
Kite 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0
Kal Shutte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Pilcher 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hanson 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shannon 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clark 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
IP H R ER BB HB SO
#67, Klair Kite, FR 7.0 4 1 1 0 0 1
Vs. Crestwood (10-3)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Crestwood 2 0 3 0 3 0 0 8
Jesup 2 0 0 5 0 0 0 7
AB R H 1B 2B 3B HR RBI SAC BB
Treptow 4 2 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0
Delagardelle 4 1 3 2 0 1 0 4 0 0
Nie 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Larson 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0
McCombs 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kar Schutte 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Wymore 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Kite 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Kal Schutte 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pilcher 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hanson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Shannon 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
IP H R ER BB HB SO
#67, Klair Kite, FR 5.0 11 8 3 1 0 3
Vs. South Winneshiek (8-6)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
South Winn 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
Jesup 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2
AB R H 1B 2B 3B HR RBI SAC BB
Treptow 4 1 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0
Delagardelle 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Nie 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Larson 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCombs 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kar Schutte 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Wymore 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Hanson 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kite 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
IP H R ER BB HB SO
#67, Klair Kite, FR 7.0 4 1 1 1 0 5
Monday, June 14, vs. S-F
JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawk softball team was back at it on Monday night, hosting the Cougars of Sumner-Fredericksburg (11-9). The J-Hawks and Cougars would split, with Jesup winning game 1 by the score of 10-4, and Sumner-Fredericksburg winning game 2 by the score of 8-4.
In game 1, sophomore Caelor Wymore hit her first home run of the year, and knocked in a total of 5 runs for the J-Hawks. Senior Kendra McCombs went 3 for 3, driving in 2 runs. Sophomore Rylynn Delagardelle also had 3 hits and 1 RBI.
In game 2, the defense had 4 errors, and only 3 of the 8 Cougar runs scored were earned. McCombs knocked in 2 runs with a single, and junior Hailey Nie was 2 for 4. Delagardelle also had 2 hits. Junior Alexis Larson had 2 hits and drove in a run.
Jesup is now 11-8 on the season, and will be in Denver (10-7) for a doubleheader on Friday.