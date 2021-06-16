Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP — The Jesup J-Hawks would finish 2-2 on the weekend at their annual softball tournament, losing the first game to the Independence Mustangs, 6-4, followed by a win against Ed-Co, 12-1.

On Saturday, Jesup would face defending state champions Crestwood (10-3). This game went back-and-forth, but the J-Hawks would come up short, losing 8-7. South Winneshiek was the opponent for the last game of the day. Jesup would win, 2-1.

Vs. Independence (6-15)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Indee 3 0 0 1 0 0 2 6

Jesup 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 4

AB R H 1B 2B 3B HR RBI SAC BB

Treptow 4 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

Schutte 4 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

Nie 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

McCombs 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2

Larson 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 2

Delagardelle 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

Wymore 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1

Kite 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pilcher 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Clark 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

IP H R ER BB HB SO

#67, Klair Kite,FR 7.0 12 6 1 1 0 3

Vs. Ed-Co (6-15)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Jesup 1 0 2 4 0 1 4 12

Ed-Co 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1

AB R H 1B 2B 3B HR RBI SAC BB

Treptow 5 4 4 4 0 0 0 2 0 0

Kar Schutte 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 1

Nie 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 0 0

McCombs 4 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Larson 4 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

Delagardelle 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1

Wymore 4 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 0 0

Kite 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0

Kal Shutte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

Pilcher 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hanson 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Shannon 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Clark 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

IP H R ER BB HB SO

#67, Klair Kite, FR 7.0 4 1 1 0 0 1

Vs. Crestwood (10-3)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Crestwood 2 0 3 0 3 0 0 8

Jesup 2 0 0 5 0 0 0 7

AB R H 1B 2B 3B HR RBI SAC BB

Treptow 4 2 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0

Delagardelle 4 1 3 2 0 1 0 4 0 0

Nie 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Larson 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0

McCombs 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kar Schutte 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1

Wymore 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1

Kite 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1

Kal Schutte 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pilcher 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hanson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

Shannon 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Clark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

IP H R ER BB HB SO

#67, Klair Kite, FR 5.0 11 8 3 1 0 3

Vs. South Winneshiek (8-6)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

South Winn 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1

Jesup 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2

AB R H 1B 2B 3B HR RBI SAC BB

Treptow 4 1 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0

Delagardelle 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

Nie 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

Larson 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

McCombs 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kar Schutte 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

Wymore 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2

Hanson 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kite 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

IP H R ER BB HB SO

#67, Klair Kite, FR 7.0 4 1 1 1 0 5

Monday, June 14, vs. S-F

JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawk softball team was back at it on Monday night, hosting the Cougars of Sumner-Fredericksburg (11-9). The J-Hawks and Cougars would split, with Jesup winning game 1 by the score of 10-4, and Sumner-Fredericksburg winning game 2 by the score of 8-4.

In game 1, sophomore Caelor Wymore hit her first home run of the year, and knocked in a total of 5 runs for the J-Hawks. Senior Kendra McCombs went 3 for 3, driving in 2 runs. Sophomore Rylynn Delagardelle also had 3 hits and 1 RBI.

In game 2, the defense had 4 errors, and only 3 of the 8 Cougar runs scored were earned. McCombs knocked in 2 runs with a single, and junior Hailey Nie was 2 for 4. Delagardelle also had 2 hits. Junior Alexis Larson had 2 hits and drove in a run.

Jesup is now 11-8 on the season, and will be in Denver (10-7) for a doubleheader on Friday.

