JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawk softball team opened Class 2A’s Region 6 postseason play with a home tilt on Wednesday night against the Osage Green Devils (12-15).
This game was tied at 4 after 5 innings, but Jesup bats came alive and put this game away with 10 runs in the bottom half of the sixth, winning 14-4.
”We played a very good team game,” said Head Coach Rod Elson, “Once the hits fell in we really put up the runs in the 6th. Every one contributed in some way during the game.”
Freshman Klair Kite went 6 strong innings, scattering 6 hits, and giving up 4 earned runs. Kite struck out 2 and hit a batter.
Sophomore Rylynn Delagardelle paced the J-Hawk bats with 4 hits in the game, including a double, driving in 3 runs. Delagardelle is batting .416 on the season.
Junior Hailey Nie went 1 for 3, but that 1 hit was huge, launching a home run for her first career bomb.
Sophomore Laney Pilcher was 2 for 3, including a triple, driving in 2 runs, and stealing a base. Kite added 2 hits in 3 at-bats, while eighth grader Karlie Schutte was 1 for 4 and scored 2 runs.
Senior Kendra McCombs had a hit and 2 RBI, while sophomore Caelor Wymore was 1 for 3, stealing a base, and scoring 1 run. Junior Amanda Treptow went 1 for 3 with 2 RBI, stealing 2 bases, and scoring 1 run. Junior Alexis Larson was 1 for 3 with 1 run batted in. Freshman pinch-hitter Kallie Schutte had a single.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Osage 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 4
Jesup 0 0 3 1 0 10 0 14
The Jesup J-Hawks were on the road Friday night, when they traveled to Class 2A’s No. 2-ranked North Linn. Stats were unavailable come press time. Look for this game in Wednesday’s paper.