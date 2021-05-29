APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG HIGH SCHOOL — Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
GAME ONE: The Jesup J-Hawk girls started their season in mid-season form, jumping all over the Falcons of Aplington-Parkersburg (0-2), winning game one by the score of 12-2 and scoring 16 runs in a rout of the Falcons, 16-5.
Freshman Klair Kite was in the circle for the J-Hawks, scattering 4 hits over 7 innings allowing two runs (both unearned) and striking out four.
Junior Hailey Nie had 2 hits, including a double, scored 2 runs and knocked in 3 runs. Junior backstop, Alexis Larson went 2 for 3 and drove in a run, while sophomore Caelor Wymore had 2 hits in 4 at-bats and 2 rbi. Eight grader Karlie Schutte had 2 hits in four at-bats while scoring 3 runs.
Junior Amanda Treptow went 1 for 4 with 2 rbi and stole 3 bases. Senior Kendra McCombs had a hit and an rbi, while freshman Kaillie Schutte was 1 for 3 with an rbi. Sophomore Rylynn Delagardelle was 1 for 3, scoring 2 runs and had 1 rbi.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 2 1 3 0 0 5 1 12
Aplington-Parkersburg 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
GAME TWO: Caelor Wymore was on the mound going two inning s before giving way to Klair Kite who went 3 innings.
The J-Hawks stole 11 total bases, led by Nie, Treptow and McCombs with 2 each. Nie went 2 for 2, while Treptow was 3 for 3 and had 2 rbi. Larson had 2 hits, including a bomb, knocking in 5 runs. Wymore went 2 for 3 with a triple and one rbi. McCombs added 2 hits in 2 at-bats driving in 3 runs. Kallie Schutte had 2 rbi with 1 hit, while Delagardelle had a knock and 1 rbi. Karlie Schutte went 1 for 2 and sophomore Lanie Pilcher went 1 for 3 with 2 rbi.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 4 6 2 3 1 0 0 16
Aplington-Parkersburg 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 5
The J-Hawks will be back in action on Saturday for the Jesup Classic. Vinton & West Central will be in town.