JESUP – The Jesup softball team hosted the Jesup Classic on Saturday, May 29, as Vinton-Shellsburg and West Central came to town for a round-robin tournament.
The J-Hawks would win the first game over Vinton-Shellsburg by the score of 12-8, and win the second game of the day over the Blue Devils of West Central by the score of 16-4.
GAME 1
The Vikettes would score 5 runs in the top half of the first inning, but Jesup would come back with 3 in the first and 3 more in the second to take a 6-5 lead after 2 innings.
Vinton-Shellsburg would take back the lead with 3 runs in the third, but Jesup would win this with 1 in the third and 5 more in the fifth.
Freshman pitcher Klair Kite would go the distance for the J-Hawks, giving up 8 runs (4 earned) on 10 hits, striking out 8.
The J-Hawks would take advantage of 5 Vikettes errors and stroke 9 singles and 5 bases on balls. Junior leftfielder Amanda Treptow would knock in 3 runs with 2 singles and score 3 runs. She also stole 2 bases. Senor Kendra McCombs was 2 for 4 with 2 singles. Junior Hailey Nie had a hit and walked twice while scoring 3 runs and stealing a base. Junior backstop Alexis Larson stole a base and went 1 for 3 with 4 RBI. Eighth-grader Karlie Schutte knocked in 2 runs on 1 hit, while freshman Kallie Schutte went 1 for 3. Sophomore Rylynn Delagardelle had 2 RBI on 1 hit, stole a base, and scored once. Eighth-grader Harmony Shannon had a stolen base.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
V-S 5 0 3 0 0 0 0 8
Jesup 3 3 1 0 5 0 0 12
GAME 2
West Central (1-2) was the opponent, and the J-Hawks brought out their bats for this game, scoring 16 runs over 4 innings en route to a 16-4 win.
Klair Kite was in the circle again for the Jesup squad, going 3 innings and giving up 3 runs on 4 hits. Sophomore Caelor Wymore made a relief appearance, going 1 inning and giving up no hits.
Treptow had 3 more stolen bases for the J-Hawks as she went 1 for 1 with 3 walks and scoring 4 times. Nie had a triple and knocked in 2 runs while scoring 2. Larson went 1 for 2 (a double), scoring 2 times, and driving in 3 runs. Wymore had 2 RBI and McCombs had an RBI. Delagardelle added 2 RBI and scored twice, and Karlie Schutte went 1 for 1 with 2 RBI. Kallie Schutte also had 2 RBI. Sophomore Laney Picher had a hit in 3 at-bats, scoring 2 times and driving in 2 runs.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
West Central 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 4
Jesup 5 5 1 5 0 0 0 16
On Tuesday, the girls traveled to Hudson for a doubleheader against the Pirates (1-0). On Thursday, the J-Hawks will again be on the road taking on the Cougars of AGWSR (0-4). On Friday night, the girls will be back at home for a doubleheader against Springville (1-4). On Saturday, Jesup will be at the Iowa City West tournament.