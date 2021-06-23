DENVER – It took the J-Hawk softball team a little while to get going on Friday night in Denver, but once they started hitting, they continued to hit and score runs, winning the first game, 9-5, and taking the second game, 11-2.
Game 1
Freshman Klair Kite was in the circle for the J-Hawks going the distance and scattering 15 hits, giving up 5 runs (4 earned), striking out 1. The J-Hawk defense was solid behind their young pitcher, and the offense had 11 hits and walked 8 times.
“We made most of the plays we needed to,” said Head Coach Rod Elson. “We had a couple of errors in each game, but we made a couple of plays we would not have made last week.”
Sophomore rightfielder Laney Pilcher had a good game, going 3 for 4 at the plate and drove in 1 run, stole 2 bases, and scored 3 times. Sophomore second baseman Rylynn Delagardelle knocked in 2 runs on 2 hits, including a double, and scored twice. Senior first baseman Kendra McCombs was 2 for 4 with a double and drove in a run. Junior leftfielder Amanda Treptow added a hit and 1 RBI, while junior backstop Alexis Larson was 1 for 4 with 1 run batted in. Sophomore shortstop Caelor Wymore was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI. Eighth-grade three-bagger Karlie Schutte walked 3 times and went 1 for 1 with 1 RBI. Junior Hailey Nie stole a base and scored twice.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 1 0 4 2 2 9
Denver 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 5
Game 2
It was all J-Hawks in the night cap as they rode the great pitching of Klair Kite, who gave up just 5 hits over 7 innings, striking out 1, and allowing 2 runs (1 earned).
“Klair Kite pitch both games, and made them put the ball in play,” added Elson. “We had a few walks, and then some timely hits.”
Jesup had 10 hits, include home runs by Alexis Larson and Caelor Wymore, driving in 3 runs each. Larson also added a double. Treptow was 2 for 5 with an RBI, and Delagardelle went 2 for 4, scoring 3 times. McCombs added a hit in2 at-bats, knocking in 2 runs and scoring a run. Schutte went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Kite had a hit in 2 at-bats and walked twice.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 2 2 0 3 3 1 11
Denver 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2
The J-Hawks are now 13-8 on the year and will be at Belle Plaine (11-9) on Tuesday night. The girls will be at Union Community (5-12) on Wednesday night and will play in the Don Bosco softball tournament on Friday and Saturday. Look for these games in Saturday’s paper.