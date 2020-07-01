Vs. Lisbon
LISBON – On Saturday morning, the Class 2A, fourth-ranked J-Hawks traveled to Class 1A 10th-ranked Lisbon for brunch and a game. The Lions (10-1) came away with a 5-4 win.
Jesup scored first with 2 runs in the top of the first inning. Lisbon tied it up in the bottom of the third with a run to make this 2-2 after three. The Lions plated 3 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a 3-run homer by freshman shortstop Peyton Robinson to make this a 5-2 game. Jesup scored two in the fifth, but that was a close as they could get.
Senior pitcher Zoe Miller was in the circle, scattering 5 hits and 5 runs, only 2 of them earned, while walking two. Miller went 2 for 3 at the plate, stole a base, and hit a double. Sophomore third sacker Jacie Lange had 2 hits, stole a base, and scored once. Sophomore catcher Alexis Larson added 3 hits, which included a double and 2 RBI (runs batted in). Junior rightfielder Kendra McCombs had 2 runs knocked in on a single.
Vs. Columbus-Catholic
WATERLOO – The J-Hawk softball team is back to its winning ways with a hard-fought victory Monday night against Columbus-Catholic (4-3). A 7-5 win vaulted Jesup into first place in the NICL East standings (4-1, 6-2 overall), sitting a half a game ahead of second-place Denver (3-1, 3-4 overall).
The J-Hawks scored early and often, then held off a late rally by the Sailors. Zoe Miller was back in the circle and struck out 4 batters through 7 innings, giving up 8 hits and 4 earned runs.
Sophomore centerfielder Hailey Nie had a great night at the plate, going 3 for 4 and knocking in a run. Lange had 2 RBI on a double and Larson added two hits, including a double, and knocked in 3 runs. Senior first baseman Kristin Sadler added 2 hits, one of them a double.
Next Up
The J-Hawks are at Don Bosco tonight and at Solon on Thursday. Then they top off a long week of ball traveling to Wapsie Valley on Friday.