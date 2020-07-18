JESUP – The J-Hawks(14-4) softball team hosted Cascade (5-8) Wednesday night in the Class 2A, Regional 7quarterfinal matchup. On paper, this shouldn’t even have been a contest, but that’s why they play the games. Jesup’s season was ended by the Cougars, 3-2.
Cascade’s great pitching held the J-Hawks to just 3 hits and scoreless until the bottom of the 6th inning. Jesup managed 2 runs, but it wasn’t enough and a promising season is here and gone.
“The Cascade pitcher did a good job of changing speeds and we didn’t adjust,” Head Coach Rod Elson said, “Too many pop fly’s and weak ground balls. 5 of Cascade’s 6 hits came with 2 strikes on the hitter.”
The lone highlight for the J-Hawks was a 2 run home run by Senior Kristin Sadler. Senior Zoe Miller was great on the mound for Jesup. She gave up 6 hits and 3 earned runs over 7 innings, striking out 13 Cascade batter, but she didn’t get any help offensively.
“To lose a regional game in the matter in which it happened was very disappointing.” added Coach Elson, “We just couldn’t get anything going offensively other than Kristin Sadler’s 2 run home run.”
The J-Hawks end their season at 14-5. They lose 4 outstanding seniors, but have a lot of talent coming back in 2021. Most likely they will rely on sophomore Alexis VanderWerff to do the bulk of the pitching next year. VanderWerff started 7 games for the J-Hawks and went 5-1.
Sophomore, Alexis Larson will be back at catcher and will most likely supply the power in the lineup. Larson batted .508, which led the team, and hit 2 home runs. Sophomore, Jacie Lang returns and will build on her .400 batting average. Junior, Kendra McCombs returns for her senior year and batted .327. Sophomore, Hailey Nie batted .327 and freshman, Caelor Wymore will see a considerable amount of playing time.
Jesup will have to replace Senior, Kristin Sadler’s 22 career home runs and Jenna Jensen’s 18 career homeruns. Senior, Zoe Miller stole 141 total bases in her career. Senior, Andrea Gibbs has started every game since into her eighth grade year. As a matter of fact all four of these seniors have started every game since they were freshman and most games when they were in eighth grade.
“Overall who would of thought we would play any games back in May,” concluded Coach Elson, “Even though the season was shortened, our four seniors got one last chance to play softball together. They led the team to a 14-5 record. (5 loses by 6 runs) and a NICL East Title. These 4 seniors will be missed!”
But Jesup softball will bounce back, because that’s what they do. They don’t rebuild; they reload.