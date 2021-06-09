IOWA CITY – On Saturday, June 5, the Jesup softball girls traveled to Iowa City to play at the University of Iowa Complex, going 1-1 for the day.
GAME 1
Class 5A, 14th-ranked Bettendorf (8-5) put a whooping’ on the J-Hawks in game one, 17-2, scoring 10 runs in the first inning.
“[Against] Bettendorf, we had too many extra out innings, and the pitching was not sharp,” said Head Coach Rod Elson. “Klair Kite is a ninth grader that has done a great job of pitching other than the Bettendorf game. She is young and still learning what the varsity game is all about.”
Jesup mustered up just 1 hit in the game, and that came off the bat of junior Amanda Treptow. That’s enough on that game.
GAME 2
The J-Hawks were the home team as they played a pretty good Keokuk (3-3) team, and they were better all-around in game two as Kite was back in the circle for Jesup. She was outstanding, scattering 5 hits over 7 innings on the way to a 4-1 win.
This game was even at zeros for five and one-half innings until the J-Hawks exploded for 4 runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good. Keokuk would get a run in the seventh, but it was not enough as Jesup moves to 6-4 on the season.
Senior Kendra McCombs had 2 hits in 3 at-bats, knocking in 2 runs. Treptow also had a hit and drove in 2 runs. Sophomore Rylynn Delagardelle was 1 for 4, while Kite added a hit and scored a run. Freshman Kallie Schutte went 1 for 3 and scored a run.
“The defense was much better against Keokuk,” Coach Elson added. “Other than the Bettendorf game, if we make those type of plays, we have 2 fewer loses. Five- and six-out innings make it tough to win.”
Vs. Springville
Last Friday night, the J-Hawks hosted the Orioles of Springville (6-6), and this was a pitching duel as the J-Hawks would score a run in the third and win by a score of 1-0.
Klair Kite was terrific again for the J-Hawks, scattering only 5 hits over 7 full innings, striking out 2 and walking just 2.
Fielding was outstanding for the J-Hawks, as they did not commit an error in a game where mistakes could cost you.
Jesup only had 5 total hits, but a Hailey Nie single scored a run, and that was enough for Kite and the J-Hawks to beat a very good Springville team, led by senior pitcher Libby Moore.
Kite, Schutte, Nie, Alexis Larson, and McCombs each had singles for the J-Hawks.
At NFV
On Monday, Jesup lost on the road to North Fayette Valley by a score of 10-2.
No stats were readily available come press time.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 1 2 0 2 0 3 2 10
NFV 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
The J-Hawks will host the 9-2 Dike-New Hartford Wolverines on Wednesday in NICL action. Then on Friday, the J-Hawks will be back at home to start their annual tournament. The girls will play South Winneshiek (4-3) at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.