JESUP – With the conference championship on the line, the 5-1 Denver Cyclones traveled to Jesup to meet the 5-1 Jesup J-Hawks for all the marbles.
Jesup jumped out to an early lead, with 2 runs in the bottom half of the 1st inning, but Denver came right back and scored one of their own in the top half of the 3rd, to make this a 2-1 game. Denver tied it at 2 apiece with a run in the 5th, and it stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth inning, when the J-Hawks exploded with 7 runs and that big inning was enough to win this one, 9-2.
Jesup is now the NICL-East Champions for the first time since 2017. “Players really felt great about the win.” Head Coach Rod Elson said, “It’s a goal ever year to work towards a conference championship.”
Senior shortstop, Jenna Jensen hit her 7th homerun of the season, a two run shot. Senior first baseman, Kristin Sadler added 2 hits and drove in a run. Senior second baseman, Andrea Gibbs was 2 for 2, walking once and driving in 2 runs. Sophomore three bagger, Jacie Lange had a great game, going 3 for 4, including a double and an RBI (runs batted in). She also scored twice and stole a base. Sophomore backstop, Alexis Larson had a double and an RBI. Senior pitcher, Zoe Miller singled and had an RBI and stole 2 bases. Junior right fielder, Kendra McCombs had an RBI.
“Small ball was a big factor in the 6th inning, setting up runs in scoring position and then getting great at bats when we needed them.” added Coach Elson.
Zoe Miller was in the circle for the J-Hawks and scattered 5 hits over 7 innings to get the win. Miller struck out 9 batters and allowed 2 runs, only 1 earned.
Coach Elson concluded, ““The coaching staff is really proud of their accomplishment. We can now focus on other team goals.
Vs. Grundy Center
GRUNDY CENTER – Thursday night the J-Hawks were on the road, taking on Grundy Center (5-8). The Spartans would win this one, 6-4.
Jesup would drop to 13-4 on the season. Stats were not readily available come press time.
Box Score
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 4
Grundy
Center 0 0 5 0 0 1 0 6