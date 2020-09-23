SPRINGVILLE – The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team traveled to Springville last Saturday to compete in a 4 team round-robin tournament. The J-Hawks headed home winning 2 out of 3 matches and raising their over-all record to 12-4.
In the first match of the day, Jesup topped Cascade(10-3) 2-1 (24-26, 25-23, 15-12)
In the second match of the day, the J-Hawks ran into the Springville Orioles(12-1), who are the No. 7 ranked team in Class 1A. Unfortunately, the Orioles had their way with the J-Hawks, winning 2-0 (25-17, 25-16).
In the final matchup of the day, Jesup took on the Central City Wildcats (8-4). After a close first set, the J-Hawks ran away in set two, winning 2-0 (25-22, 25-12).
Stats were not readily available come press time.
Next up for the J-Hawks; they were on the road competing in a triangular with Class 3A, No 5 ranked Union (12-3) and Columbus Catholic (11-7). Saturday, September 26th, the J-Hawks will travel to Decorah.