GUTTENBERG – The 11th ranked J-Hawks volleyball team traveled to Guttenberg, the home of Clayton Ridge High School, for a triangular which included the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats.
Jesup came away with two match wins to raise their over-all record to 6-1 on the season.
Jesup faced Clayton Ridge in the first match of the night and won two straight (25-13, 25-19).
Senior Alexis Harris had 25 Assists. Senior Kendra McCombs had 7 Kills in 15 attempts. Senior Jamie Thoma had 7 Kills in 9 attempts and Sophomore Caelor Wymore had 17 Digs.
The J-Hawks and Wildcats met up for the final match of the night and Jesup wins two straight (25-21, 25-14).
Junior Bobbi Thomas led the team in Kills with 8 in 20 attempts. McCombs had 4 Kills in 16 attempts. Thoma had 5 Kills in 9 attempts and 3 Aces. Harris had 23 Assists.
Next up for the J-Hawks volleyball team, they are at No. 3 Dike-New Hartford next Tuesday.