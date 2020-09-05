Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

GUTTENBERG – The 11th ranked J-Hawks volleyball team traveled to Guttenberg, the home of Clayton Ridge High School, for a triangular which included the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats.

Jesup came away with two match wins to raise their over-all record to 6-1 on the season.

Jesup faced Clayton Ridge in the first match of the night and won two straight (25-13, 25-19).

Senior Alexis Harris had 25 Assists. Senior Kendra McCombs had 7 Kills in 15 attempts. Senior Jamie Thoma had 7 Kills in 9 attempts and Sophomore Caelor Wymore had 17 Digs.

The J-Hawks and Wildcats met up for the final match of the night and Jesup wins two straight (25-21, 25-14).

Junior Bobbi Thomas led the team in Kills with 8 in 20 attempts. McCombs had 4 Kills in 16 attempts. Thoma had 5 Kills in 9 attempts and 3 Aces. Harris had 23 Assists.

Next up for the J-Hawks volleyball team, they are at No. 3 Dike-New Hartford next Tuesday.