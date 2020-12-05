CALMAR – Jesup wrestlers won one of two duals on Tuesday at a triangular at South Winneshiek. The J-Hawks defeated Maquoketa Valley 51-24, but fell to the Warriors 61-17.
Against Maquoketa Valley at 145, Jerret Delagardelle pinned Michael Schaul at 4:00 for 6 team points.
Jesup’s Bryce Gleiter won a 6-4 decision at 160 over Aiden Salow for 3 team points.
Jesup received 7 forfeits for 42 points. Receiving those were Ethan Alferink at 138, Dawson Bell at 152, Tanner Cole at 170, Elliot Kriens at 106, Kile Bucknell at 113, Kaleb Zuck at 120, and Logan Zuck at 126.
Maquoketa Valley won by fall in three matches for 18 team points.
At 132, Tyreese Crippin pinned Conner Even at 2:46.
At 182, Evan Elgin pinned Skyler Blad in 55 seconds.
At 285, Devin Smith pinned Zach Friedly in 47 seconds.
Maquoketa Valley received 6 points for one forfeit at 195, where Carter Kruse did not have an opponent.
There was a double forfeit at 220.
Against South Winneshiek, Jerret Delagardelle scored another pin at 145, this time over Chance Adam at 1:09, for 6 team points.
Jesup’s Kile Bucknell at 113 won a 17-1 technical fall at 3:33 over Cody Meyer for 5 team points.
Jesup received one forfeit for 6 points. Zach Friedly at 285 didn’t have an opponent.
South Winneshiek won seven matches by fall for 42 team points.
At 160, Zach Taylor pinned Gleiter at 1:54.
At 170, Logan Hageman pinned Cole in 54 seconds.
At 182, Lane Quandahl pinned Blad at 1:35.
At 106, Aiden Feickert pinned Elliot Kriens at 3:05.
At 120, Chase Adam pinned Kaleb Zuck at 4:28.
At 126, Ethan Maldonado pinned Logan Zuck in 48 seconds.
At 132, Brady Ohrt pinned Even at 5:06.
South Winneshiek 152-pounder Parker Timp won an 11-0 major decision over Bell for 4 team points.
At 138, Kaden Bullerman won a 4-0 decision over Alferink for 3 team points.