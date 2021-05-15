JESUP — Jesup J-Hawks girls and boys track teams hosted the District State Qualifier on Thursday afternoon and twelve teams were in attendance.
Automatic bids go to the top two finishers in each event. After that, eight more are selected in Class 2A, per event based on time/distance.
At time of print, this is what we have so far:
STATE QUALIFIERS:
BOYS 4X800M RELAY:
1ST-PLACE Jesup: Brady Dahl, Nolan Evans, Ayden Gonzalez & Kile Rottinghaus
8:30.46
GIRLS 4X800M RELAY:
1ST-PLACE Jesup: Clare Wright, Alexis VanderWerff, Natalie O’Connor & Amanda Treptow 10:01.91
GIRLS 800 METER RUN:
1ST-PLACE Amanda Treptow JES 2:26.09
2ND-PLACE Clare Wright JES 2:28.47
BOYS 800 METER RUN:
2ND-PLACE Brady Dahl JES 2:02.82
GIRLS 1500 METER RUN:
1ST-PLACE Amanda Treptow JES 5:01.37
BOYS 1600 METER RUN:
2ND-PLACE Nolan Evans JES 4:47.68
BOYS DISCUS:
1ST-PLACE Carson Lienau JES 165-11
BOYS SHOT PUT:
1ST-PLACE Carson Lienau JES 52-09.00
GIRLS DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY:
1ST-PLACE Jesup: Alexis Larson, Alexis VanderWerff, Mallory Becker & Amanda Treptow 4:23.59
BOYS DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY:
2ND-PLACE Jesup 3:42.87
This is just a guess, but based on time, the following are possible qualifiers:
110 METER HURDLES:
Parker McHone Jesup 16.06
1600 METER RUN:
Kile Rottinghaus Jesup 4:57.30
BOYS 4X100M RELAY:
JESUP 45.34
GIRLS HIGH JUMP:
Mallory Becker Jesup 5-00.00