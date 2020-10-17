Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Class 2A, 8th ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg (23-7) visited Jesup on Tuesday night for a NICL Conference tilt. The Cougars were the dominant force they have been as of late, winning the first two sets (25-17, 25-15), but the J-Hawks would not fold and came back in the third set 25-20. But the Cougars were just too much for the J-Hawks and won the fourth and final set, 25-15.

1 2 3 4 5 T

Sumner-Fredericksburg 25 25 20 25 — 3

Jesup 17 15 25 15 — 1

HUDSON – The J-Hawks traveled to Hudson on Thursday for a battle with NICL-East opponent, Hudson (26-7). Jesup lost two close sets, but couldn’t get over the hump and lost 3-0.

1 2 3 4 5 T

Jesup 22 21 14 — — 0

Hudson 25 25 25 — — 3

Stats were not readily available come press time. Jesup drops to 15-12 on the season and next up for the J-Hawks; they will host the a first round regional matchup with Grundy Center (18-17) on Wednesday night.