LAPORTE CITY — The J-Hawks volleyball team suffered two losses Tuesday night when they traveled to La Porte City Union for a triangular with Union (14-3) and Columbus Catholic (12-7).
Jesup was no match for the high powered Union squad, who is No. 5 in Class 3A. Union ran away with the match 3-0.
They (Union) are a great team with a dominating front row.” said Head Coach Eryca Bass, “With them we could not put together our serve and pass game, when we were able to get the ball in system and utilize all of our front row players we would score but unfortunately we weren’t able to do that at a high rate last night.”
1 2 3 4 5 T
Jesup 11 17 14 — — 0
Union Comm. 25 25 25 — — 3
In the second match of the night, the J-Hawks lost a close first set, 25-20 and bounced back to win the second set, 25-18. But the next two sets did not go Jesup’s way, losing 25-17, 25-16 and the match 3-1.
“We picked up our serve and pass game against Columbus and we were able to take the second game away from them.” added Coach Bass, “Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to win out, we could not find consistency with a lot of the aspects of the game last night and that had us struggling. Something to learn from.”
1 2 3 4 5 T
Columbus Cath. 25 18 25 25 — 3
Jesup 20 25 17 16 — 1
Stats were not readily available come press time. Jesup drops to 12-6 on the season and will be in Decorah today to battle Postville (0-5) and a rematch with Class 1A, No. 2 Wapsie Valley (8-1).