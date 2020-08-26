JESUP – The Jesup volleyball team will look to improve on 2019, when they finished 22-14.
A heartbreaking 5-set loss to Mount Vernon in the regional semifinals last season is still fresh in the minds of a lot of players, coaches, and fans. Jesup led 2 sets to 0, but lost the next 3 sets to get eliminated. With that in the rearview mirror, the J-Hawks return five starters from last season and most of the core group from last year.
The J-Hawks will start the season ranked 10th in Class 2A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU).
Junior Bobbi Thomas returns as the top middle hitter. Thomas led the team with 204 kills and 108 blocks in 2019. Junior Leah Becker had 184 kills and 86 blocks and will be the right side hitter. Senior Alexis Harris is returning for her senior campaign and will be the setter. Harris had 607 assists last year and led the team with 43 aces. Caelor Wymore is a sophomore libero who had 253 digs in 2019.
Top newcomers for the J-Hawk netters are sophomore Laney Pilcher and freshman Journey Even.
Head Coach Eryca Bass says that her strong areas for the 2020 team will be the serve and receive game and scrappy defense.
Teams to beat in the NICL this year will be Dike-New Hartford and Denver.
The assistant coach is Aubree Green.
The J-Hawks opened their season last night at home and will be back in action Saturday at Cascade.