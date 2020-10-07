DENVER – The Jesup J-Hawk volleyball squad headed to Denver last Thursday night for a NICL-East matchup. Denver went into the night ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, while Jesup was ranked No. 12.
The J-Hawks got off to a good start, winning the first set 25-16, but the high-powered Cyclones regrouped and won three sets in a row, knocking off the J-Hawks, 3-1
1 2 3 4 5 T
Denver 16 25 25 25 — 3
Jesup 25 20 22 17 — 1
No stats were available at press time. Jesup falls to 14-9 on the season. Next for the J-Hawks, they hosted Class 2A, No. 15 ranked Aplington-Parkersburg (11-8) on Tuesday night and will be back at home tomorrow night for a match with Class 1A, No. 6 ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck (17-2).