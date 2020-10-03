Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DECORAH – The Jesup J-Hawks traveled to Decorah last Saturday for a five-team volleyball round-robin.

Vs. Postville

First up for the Jesup was Postville (0-9). The J-Hawks dominated, winning 2-0 (21-9, 21-8).

Kills

Kendra McCombs SR 5

Bella Kresser SR 3

Bobbi Thomas JR 3

Leah Becker JR 3

Jamie Thoma SR 2

Digs

Alexis Harris SR 8

Caelor Wymore SO 7

Kendra McCombs SR 3

Jamie Thoma SR 2

Aces

Kendra McCombs SR 3

Alexis Harris SR 2

Jamie Thoma SR 2

Caelor Wymore SO 2

Jacie Lange JR 1

Bobbie Thomas JR 1

Vs. Wapsie Valley

Next, the J-Hawks ran into No.1 ranked Wapsie Valley (12-4), and gave the Warriors everything they could handle but, came up short. The positive here is that the J-Hawks know they can play with the best team in the state. Jesup lost, 1-2 (17-21, 21-13, 7-15).

Kills

Bobbi Thomas JR 6

Leah Becker JR 5

Kendra McCombs SR 5

Jamie Thoma SR 4

Bella Kresser SR 1

Digs

Caelor Wymore SO 16

Alexis Harris SR 8

Jacie Lange JR 4

Kalista Schutte SR 4

Kendra McCombs SR 4

Bobbi Thomas JR 4

Leah Becker JR 3

Jamie Thoma SR 1

Bella Kresser SR 1

Aces

Caelor Wymore SO 1

Jacie Lange JR 1

Kendra McCombs SR 1

Vs. South Winn

The next match of the day was against South Winneshiek (2-17). The J-Hawks handled the Warriors, winning 2-0 (21-7, 21-7).

Kills

Bobbi Thomas JR 6

Leah Becker JR 4

Kendra McCombs SR 2

Bella Kresser SR 1

Digs

Caelor Wymore SO 8

Alexis Harris SR 5

Kendra McCombs SR 2

Bobbi Thomas JR 2

Sayler Youngblut SO 1

Leah Becker JR 1

Kalista Schutte SR 1

Aces

Alexis Harris SR 8

Kendra McCombs SR 5

Caelor Wymore SO 4

Vs. Decorah

The last match of the day was against the host team, the Decorah Vikings (12-5). The J-Hawks lost a 3-setter (19-21, 21-12, 8-15).

Kills

Bobbi Thomas JR 8

Leah Becker JR 5

Bella Kresser SR 3

Jamie Thoma SR 3

Alexis Harris SR 1

Kendra McCombs SR 1

Digs

Caelor Wymore SO 18

Bobbi Thomas JR 9

Alexis Harris SR 8

Kalista Schutte SR 6

Jacie Lange JR 5

Kendra McCombs SR 5

Leah Becker JR 2

Bella Kresser SR 1

Aces

Kendra McCombs SR 2

Bobbi Thomas JR 1

Jacie Lange JR 1

For the record, in what I think is the most important aspect of the offense, Alexis Harris had 59 assists for the day.

Vs. Denver on Oct. 1

Jesup hosted highly ranked Denver Thursday night in an NICL battle. Jesup started fast, but would lose 3 sets in a row, and the match, 3-1.

1 2 3 4 5 T

Denver 16 25 25 25 — 3

Jesup 25 20 22 17 — 1

Jesup moves to 14-9 on the season. The J-Hawks will host 2A No. 14 Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday and Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Thursday.