DECORAH – The Jesup J-Hawks traveled to Decorah last Saturday for a five-team volleyball round-robin.
Vs. Postville
First up for the Jesup was Postville (0-9). The J-Hawks dominated, winning 2-0 (21-9, 21-8).
Kills
Kendra McCombs SR 5
Bella Kresser SR 3
Bobbi Thomas JR 3
Leah Becker JR 3
Jamie Thoma SR 2
Digs
Alexis Harris SR 8
Caelor Wymore SO 7
Kendra McCombs SR 3
Jamie Thoma SR 2
Aces
Kendra McCombs SR 3
Alexis Harris SR 2
Jamie Thoma SR 2
Caelor Wymore SO 2
Jacie Lange JR 1
Bobbie Thomas JR 1
Vs. Wapsie Valley
Next, the J-Hawks ran into No.1 ranked Wapsie Valley (12-4), and gave the Warriors everything they could handle but, came up short. The positive here is that the J-Hawks know they can play with the best team in the state. Jesup lost, 1-2 (17-21, 21-13, 7-15).
Kills
Bobbi Thomas JR 6
Leah Becker JR 5
Kendra McCombs SR 5
Jamie Thoma SR 4
Bella Kresser SR 1
Digs
Caelor Wymore SO 16
Alexis Harris SR 8
Jacie Lange JR 4
Kalista Schutte SR 4
Kendra McCombs SR 4
Bobbi Thomas JR 4
Leah Becker JR 3
Jamie Thoma SR 1
Bella Kresser SR 1
Aces
Caelor Wymore SO 1
Jacie Lange JR 1
Kendra McCombs SR 1
Vs. South Winn
The next match of the day was against South Winneshiek (2-17). The J-Hawks handled the Warriors, winning 2-0 (21-7, 21-7).
Kills
Bobbi Thomas JR 6
Leah Becker JR 4
Kendra McCombs SR 2
Bella Kresser SR 1
Digs
Caelor Wymore SO 8
Alexis Harris SR 5
Kendra McCombs SR 2
Bobbi Thomas JR 2
Sayler Youngblut SO 1
Leah Becker JR 1
Kalista Schutte SR 1
Aces
Alexis Harris SR 8
Kendra McCombs SR 5
Caelor Wymore SO 4
Vs. Decorah
The last match of the day was against the host team, the Decorah Vikings (12-5). The J-Hawks lost a 3-setter (19-21, 21-12, 8-15).
Kills
Bobbi Thomas JR 8
Leah Becker JR 5
Bella Kresser SR 3
Jamie Thoma SR 3
Alexis Harris SR 1
Kendra McCombs SR 1
Digs
Caelor Wymore SO 18
Bobbi Thomas JR 9
Alexis Harris SR 8
Kalista Schutte SR 6
Jacie Lange JR 5
Kendra McCombs SR 5
Leah Becker JR 2
Bella Kresser SR 1
Aces
Kendra McCombs SR 2
Bobbi Thomas JR 1
Jacie Lange JR 1
For the record, in what I think is the most important aspect of the offense, Alexis Harris had 59 assists for the day.
Vs. Denver on Oct. 1
Jesup hosted highly ranked Denver Thursday night in an NICL battle. Jesup started fast, but would lose 3 sets in a row, and the match, 3-1.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Denver 16 25 25 25 — 3
Jesup 25 20 22 17 — 1
Jesup moves to 14-9 on the season. The J-Hawks will host 2A No. 14 Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday and Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Thursday.