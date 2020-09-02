CASCADE – The No. 10 Jesup J-Hawk volleyball team traveled to Cascade last Saturday and came away with a 2-1 record, losing only to 2A No. 2 ranked Dyersville Beckman.
“I believe we brought our competitive attitudes and good serve/serve receive to this tournament,” said Head Coach Eryca Bass, “which helped us in competing against all of these teams.”
Jesup played Monticello first thing on Saturday morning, dropping the first set, 20-22. But just like the young ladies usually do, they regrouped, refocused, and got down to business, beating Monticello in game two, 21-10, then winning the match in game three, 15-8.
“We did well with bouncing back quickly and not looking back on any mistakes made from previous games,” added Coach Bass, “always moving forward.”
Junior Bobbi Thomas led the team with 7 kills on 22 attempts. Senior Kendra McCombs added 6 kills on 11 attempts. Senior Alexis Harris had 23 assists.
In the second match of the day, two highly ranked 2A schools collided when Jesup and Dyersville Beckman squared off. The J-Hawks lost the first set, 21-15, but rebounded to take the second set, 21-12. But in the third set, the Blazers won, 15-10.
“We were down one game against Monticello and Beckman, and came back to win the next game both times,” said Coach Bass, “even though we did not come out on top vs. Beckman it was still a fight to the finish.”
McCombs led the team against Beckman with 6 kills on 17 attempts. Junior Leah Becker added 5 kills on 7 attempts.
In the last match of the day, Jesup and East Buchanan faced off across the net, and Jesup had no problem with the Bucs, winning 21-10 and 21-14.
Thomas had 8 kills on 13 attempts, and McCombs added 5 kills on 11 attempts. Sophomore Caelor Wymore had 4 aces for the J-Hawks.
Next up for Jesup, they traveled to Clayton Ridge High School last night for a triangular with the host team and Maquoketa Valley. Jesup will be at Dike-New Hartford next Tuesday for a triangular with D-NH and North Linn.