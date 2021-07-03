Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Senior Gavin Nolan went 1 for 3 against Don Bosco on June 30.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

JESUP – The Class 1A, No. 6-ranked Don Bosco baseball team was in town on Wednesday night for one game and a battle of ranked teams. Class 2A, No. 9-ranked Jesup has won 10 straight games, while the Dons (17-4) have won 7 straight.

Jesup had 10 hits and 7 walks, but 10 walks by J-Hawk pitchers were the downfall in this battle, and Jesup’s winning streak was snapped, 8-6.

Jesup pitchers gave up only 5 total hits in the game, but 10 walks, 2 errors, and 5 hit-by-pitch were the result of 8 total runs (6 earned).

Shortstop Brodie Kresser continues to have a great senior campaign, collecting 4 hits in the game, including a home run and a double. Kresser knocked in 3 runs and stole a base.

Senior left fielder Gavin Nolan was 1 for 3, while junior 3-bagger Nate Cagley went 1 for 3 and scored a run. Junior pitcher Brody Clark-Hurlbert drove in 1 run on a double, and freshman second baseman Jack Miller added a hit in 4 at-bats, stealing 1 base. Sophomore Brevin Dahl, right field, was 1 for 1, with a double and drew 3 walks and scored 2 runs. Junior first baseman, Carson Lienau went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Don Bosco 0 0 1 4 2 1 0 8

Jesup 0 1 0 0 2 3 0 6

Jesup runs its record to 18-3 on the year. Jesup hosted Wapsie Valley (13-14) for 2 games on Friday night. Look for those games in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.

