Vs. Belle Plaine
JESUP – The fifth-ranked Jesup J-Hawk softball team hosted the Belle Plaine Plainsmen (1-3) Tuesday night, and this one only went four innings as the bats stayed hot and the pitching and defense stayed solid.
The J-Hawks scored 12 runs on 9 hits, including their first two homeruns of the season.
Head Coach Rod Elson commented, “I thought for the most part the girls were looking for good pitches to hit. Our bunt game was a big factor in setting up the seven-run 4th inning.”
Jesup scored three runs in the first inning on a homerun to left field off the bat of sophomore catcher Alexis Larson, her first of the year. Larson went 2 for 2 with four RBI (runs batted in) and added a double.
The J-Hawks added two more runs in the second inning to break this one wide open. It was 5-0 until the bottom of the fourth, when Jesup scored seven runs, including a bomb (homerun) off the bat of senior shortstop Jenna Jensen. This one was a no-doubter that landed about 220 feet from home plate for a three-RBI night.
Junior rightfielder Kendra McCombs was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a walk. Alexis VanderWerff, a sophomore leftfielder, had two hits and scored two runs.
Senior pitcher Zoe Miller was stellar in the circle for the J-Hawks, scattering four hits over as many innings, and four strikeouts, walking only one batter. She has yet to give up a run this year in 10 innings pitched.
Coach Elson concluded, “As of the fourth game, only one hitter is below .400. Defense has been making plays, and pitching has been good.”
Vs. Union Community
On Wednesday night, the J-Hawk girls hosted the Union Community Knights for one game and came away with their fifth in a row, 10-7. This one wasn’t as close as the score shows. Union scored 5 runs in the seventh inning to make this a competitive game.
Sophomore Alexis VanderWerff was in the circle for the J-Hawks and pitched relatively well, giving up two runs on two hits and striking out one batter.
Shortstop Jenna Jensen hit her second homerun in as many games, going 2 for 4 and driving in 4 runs, while also stealing a base. The always-consistent Zoe Miller went 2 for 3, scoring 2 runs and stealing 2 bases. Kristin Sadler had 2 RBI on one hit. Hailey Nie was 1 for 4 with 2 RBI.
Vs. Dike-New Hartford
DIKE – The Jesup J-Hawks Softball team traveled to Dike for a NICL Conference match-up. This turned out to be a long ride home for the J-Hawks, as they were upset by the Wolverines, 5-4.
Jesup scored first with two runs in the top half of the 1st inning. It would stay that way until the Wolverines put up two of their own in the bottom of the 3rd. Jesup answered right back with 2 runs in the top of the fourth to take a 4-2 lead, but Dike-NH came right back and took the lead for good with 3 runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning. This is how it would finish.
Senior, Zoe Miller was in the circle for the J-Hawks, giving up 3 runs, only 1 earned. She struck out 1 and walked 1. Sophomore, Alexis VanderWerff relieved Miller in the 4th inning and got roughed up a little bit, giving up 3 runs, 2 of them earned. She struck out 3 and walked 2 and hit 3 batters.
Sophomore backstop, Alexis Larson continues to swing a good bat, going 2 for 4 and driving in 2 runs. Junior right fielder, Kendra McCombs added two hits, while sophomore third baseman, Jacie Lange had a hit and an RBI. Senior shortstop, Jenna Jensen went 1 for 4 and scored a run. Senior first baseman, Kristin Sadler and sophomore pitcher Alexis VanderWerff added a hit.
The J-Hawks drop to 5-1 on the season.
Next up for the J-Hawks is a game today at Lisbon. Game starts at 10 a.m. Jesup will be at Columbus Monday, June 29, in a NICL Conference matchup.