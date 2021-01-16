SUMNER – Jesup boys basketball improves to 8-3 on the season with a double-overtime win against a very good Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-7) team. Don’t let the record fool ya. The Cougars are a better team than their record shows, knocking off then No. 6 ranked Wapsie Valley last week at Wapsie Valley.
“Sumner-Fred has a very solid team.” expressed Head Coach Joe Smeins, “Anytime you win at Wapsie Valley you have a nice team so they had our respect.”
Jesup would win this 63-58, behind the 31 points from junior Carson Lienau and the late game free throw heroics from junior Parker McHone.
“Carson had a huge game for us and our guards did a great job of getting him the ball.” added Smeins, “Parker McHone hit some big free throws down the stretch as well.”
The J-Hawks trailed 25-28 at the half, but the defense in the second half chance the complexion of the game and allowed Jesup to get some easier buckets, according to Coach Smeins.
“Always good to get a win on the road in this conference,” concluded Smeins.
As noted, Lienau scored 31 and added 5 rebounds. McHone scored 14, while senior Jase Pilcher added 9 points. Senior Brodie Kresser, freshman Jack Miller and junior Corbin Fuelling each contributed with 3 points.
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
Jesup 17 8 13 9 6 10 63
Sumner-Fred 12 16 12 7 6 5 58
Jesup was back on the road, visiting the Class 1A – No. 9 ranked Wapsie Valley (7-2) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for game analysis in Wednesday’s paper. The J-Hawks will be back at home on Monday, taking on the Hudson Pirates (0-9).