BROOKLYN – Jesup grapplers traveled to Brooklyn for an 11 team invitational. Jesup finished 9th, but wrestled well finishing with two third place finishes and a second place finish.
“I thought we wrestled really well as a team at the BGM tournament.” said Head Coach Matt Gross, “We took a lot of shots on our feet and were looking to score points in our matches.”
Senior Jerret Delagardelle is ranked No. 9 at 145 pounds and finished 2nd. “Jerret had a tough match in the finals.” added Coach Gross, “He relaxed when running an arm bar and got caught, we felt that match could have had a different outcome if he continued to wrestle our style.”
Coach Gross also acknowledged the wrestling of Kile Bucknell and Elliot Kreins, stating that they are starting to wrestle really well and they are growing quickly throughout the year. Coach Gross also said, “It was nice to have Wyatt VanderWerff back in the lineup and competing for the J-Hawks. He brings a fun style of wrestling and lets it fly each match! Our underclassmen continue to improve and learn from each match.”
106
Christian Beau (8-7) placed 7th.
- Champ. Round 1 — Christian Beau (Jesup) 8-7 won by fall over Kennedyy Pahl (Des Moines Roosevelt) 1-3 (Fall 0:41)
- Quarterfinal — Ayden Nicklaus (Davenport West) 9-1 won by fall over Christian Beau (Jesup) 8-7 (Fall 0:40)
- Cons. Round 2 — Elliot Kriens (Jesup) 5-8 won by fall over Christian Beau (Jesup) 8-7 (Fall 1:48)
- Cons. Round 3 — Christian Beau (Jesup) 8-7 won by fall over Landin Eggers (West Marshall) 5-14 (Fall 0:49)
- 7th Place Match — Christian Beau (Jesup) 8-7 won by fall over Steel Rolison (Jesup) 4-4 (Fall 2:54)
106
Steel Rolison (4-4) placed 8th.
- Champ. Round 1 — Steel Rolison (Jesup) 4-4 won by fall over Landin Eggers (West Marshall) 5-14 (Fall 3:21)
- Quarterfinal — Cael Sampson (Monticello) 20-4 won by fall over Steel Rolison (Jesup) 4-4 (Fall 0:53)
- Cons. Round 2 — Cotter Malcomb (Wapello) 11-11 won by decision over Steel Rolison (Jesup) 4-4 (Dec 12-6)
- Cons. Round 3 — Steel Rolison (Jesup) 4-4 won by fall over Kennedyy Pahl (Des Moines Roosevelt) 1-3 (Fall 1:38)
- 7th Place Match — Christian Beau (Jesup) 8-7 won by fall over Steel Rolison (Jesup) 4-4 (Fall 2:54)
106
Elliot Kriens (5-8) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Elliot Kriens (Jesup) 5-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal — Dawson Tipps (Wapello) 4-1 won by fall over Elliot Kriens (Jesup) 5-8 (Fall 4:29)
- Cons. Round 2 — Elliot Kriens (Jesup) 5-8 won by fall over Christian Beau (Jesup) 8-7 (Fall 1:48)
- Cons. Round 3 — Elliot Kriens (Jesup) 5-8 won by decision over Michael Puffer (Tipton) 13-11 (Dec 9-4)
- 3rd Place Match — Dawson Tipps (Wapello) 4-1 won by fall over Elliot Kriens (Jesup) 5-8 (Fall 2:40)
113
Kile Bucknell (11-7) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal — Zach Harrbison (Wapello) 18-11 won by decision over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 11-7 (Dec 9-4)
- Cons. Round 1 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 11-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 11-7 won by fall over Sawyer Callahan (BGM, Brooklyn) 17-4 (Fall 1:23)
- 3rd Place Match — Zach Harrbison (Wapello) 18-11 won by decision over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 11-7 (Dec 7-3)
126
Kaleb Zuck (6-11) placed 8th and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 6-11 won by fall over Macoy Ross (Wapello) 0-4 (Fall 0:46)
- Quarterfinal — Ethan Kupka (HLV) 14-3 won by fall over Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 6-11 (Fall 1:50)
- Cons. Round 2 — Mathew Helsher (Wapello) 11-10 won by fall over Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 6-11 (Fall 5:23)
- Cons. Round 3 — Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 6-11 won by decision over Austin Shaull (BGM, Brooklyn) 0-2 (Dec 4-1)
- 7th Place Match — Owen Meeker (Wapello) 5-4 won by fall over Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) 6-11 (Fall 1:38)
132
Connor Even (3-13) placed 8th and scored 5.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Connor Even (Jesup) 3-13 won by fall over Wyatt Lashmit (Tipton) 5-18 (Fall 3:07)
- Quarterfinal — Ethan Tallman (Monticello) 19-5 won by fall over Connor Even (Jesup) 3-13 (Fall 1:37)
- Cons. Round 2 — Brody Sternhagen (HLV) 15-7 won by fall over Connor Even (Jesup) 3-13 (Fall 3:15)
- Cons. Round 3 — Connor Even (Jesup) 3-13 received a bye () (Bye)
- 7th Place Match — Justin Knaack (AP-GC) 9-9 won by fall over Connor Even (Jesup) 3-13 (Fall 2:56)
132B
Logan Zuck (5-14) placed 3rd.
- Round 1 — Logan Zuck (Jesup) 5-14 won by fall over Nolan Pirkl (HLV) 2-10 (Fall 0:47)
- Round 2 — Logan Zuck (Jesup) 5-14 won by fall over Briar Guenther (Davenport West) 3-7 (Fall 2:39)
- Round 3 — Jacob Chamberlain (Wapello) 9-1 won by fall over Logan Zuck (Jesup) 5-14 (Fall 1:20)
- Round 4 — Logan Zuck (Jesup) 5-14 won by fall over anthony Roman (Des Moines Roosevelt) 0-7 (Fall 0:33)
- Round 5 — Khain Thiessen (Iowa Valley) 7-18 won by fall over Logan Zuck (Jesup) 5-14 (Fall 2:41)
138
Ethan Alferink (5-7) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Rementon Smithson (Iowa Valley) 9-18 won in sudden victory — 1 over Ethan Alferink (Jesup) 5-7 (SV-1 11-9)
- Cons. Round 1 — Ethan Alferink (Jesup) 5-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 — Ethan Alferink (Jesup) 5-7 won by fall over Cameron Van De Boe (Des Moines Roosevelt) 1-3 (Fall 3:51)
- Cons. Round 3 — Colin Nash (Tipton) 8-15 won by fall over Ethan Alferink (Jesup) 5-7 (Fall 0:31)
138B
Dawson Bell (7-10) placed 3rd.
- Round 1 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) 7-10 won by fall over Dylan Woodruff (Wapello) 4-5 (Fall 4:53)
- Round 2 — Cooper Winter (BGM, Brooklyn) 10-6 won by fall over Dawson Bell (Jesup) 7-10 (Fall 2:23)
- Round 3 — Elias Etzel (Monticello) 7-7 won by fall over Dawson Bell (Jesup) 7-10 (Fall 2:35)
145
Jerret Delagardelle (12-2) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) 12-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal — Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) 12-2 won by fall over Pierce Kienitz (Iowa Valley) 16-15 (Fall 1:01)
- Semifinal — Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) 12-2 won by decision over Kaleb Nerem (Tipton) 16-3 (Dec 6-5)
- 1st Place Match — Christopher Ewart (Wapello) 30-1 won by fall over Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) 12-2 (Fall 2:53)
152
Wyatt VanderWerff (4-2) placed 5th and scored 14.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) 4-2 won by fall over Mason Fruendt (HLV) 3-13 (Fall 1:54)
- Quarterfinal — Bo Kramer (Monticello) 17-8 won by major decision over Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) 4-2 (MD 14-5)
- Cons. Round 2 — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) 4-2 won by fall over Zander Keim (Iowa Valley) 4-9 (Fall 0:52)
- Cons. Round 3 — Ashton Urmie (Davenport West) 5-5 won by major decision over Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) 4-2 (MD 12-2)
- 5th Place Match — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) 4-2 won by forfeit over Bo Kramer (Monticello) 17-8 (For.)
160
Bryce Gleiter (8-5) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal — Bryce Gleiter (Jesup) 8-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal — Cole Norris (Des Moines Roosevelt) 2-3 won by major decision over Bryce Gleiter (Jesup) 8-5 (MD 9-0)
- Cons. Semi — Bryce Gleiter (Jesup) 8-5 won by fall over Nathaniel Miller (Iowa Valley) 7-16 (Fall 2:51)
- 3rd Place Match — Luke Coulter (West Marshall) 6-7 won by fall over Bryce Gleiter (Jesup) 8-5 (Fall 5:44)
170
Tanner Cole (5-8) placed 6th and scored 4.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal — Cole Fontinel (HLV) 11-11 won by fall over Tanner Cole (Jesup) 5-8 (Fall 3:21)
- Cons. Round 1 — Tanner Cole (Jesup) 5-8 won by decision over terrance Wesseh (Des Moines Roosevelt) 0-5 (Dec 7-4)
- Cons. Semi — Dakota Olsen (Monticello) 11-14 won by fall over Tanner Cole (Jesup) 5-8 (Fall 1:06)
- 5th Place Match — Macuen West (Wapello) 6-14 won by fall over Tanner Cole (Jesup) 5-8 (Fall 2:50)
285
Zach Friedly (2-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 — Elijah Meester (West Marshall) 6-13 won by fall over Zach Friedly (Jesup) 2-5 (Fall 2:23)
- Cons. Round 1 — Zach Friedly (Jesup) 2-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 — Zach Friedly (Jesup) 2-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 — xavier Martin (Des Moines Roosevelt) 1-5 won by decision over Zach Friedly (Jesup) 2-5 (Dec 2-0)