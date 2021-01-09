LA PORTE CITY – The Jesup grapplers traveled to Union Community for a conference dual on Thursday night. Union handed the J-Hawks a 60-27 defeat.
“We had another tough dual last night against the Knights,” said Head Coach Matt Gross, “although, I saw a lot of great things from our wrestling team that is encouraging.”
9th ranked 145 pounder, Jarret Delagardelle, won his match over No. 7 ranked Lincoln Mehlert (6-2). “He did a great job staying on his offense and wrestling smart.” continued Coach Gross, “Our first/second year guys are making it deep into the 2nd and into the 3rd period with some tougher competition and that is a great thing for the future of Jesup wrestling.”
Coach Gross says that before each match, he would talk about taking risks and getting better. “I feel like I saw that out of our wrestlers that got the opportunity to compete,” added Coach Gross.
Union, LaPorte City (UNIO) 60.0 Jesup (JESU) 27.0
138: Brady Hilmer (UNIO) over Ethan Alferink (JESU) (Fall 3:39) 145: Jerret Delagardelle (JESU) over Lincoln Mehlert (UNIO) (Dec 6-2) 152: Wyatt VanderWerff (JESU) over (UNIO) (For.) 160: Stone Schmitz (UNIO) over Bryce Gleiter (JESU) (Fall 1:12) 170: Hunter Worthen (UNIO) over Tanner Cole (JESU) (Fall 3:05) 182: Adam Ahrendsen (UNIO) over (JESU) (For.) 195: Skyler Blad (JESU) over (UNIO) (For.) 220: Dacoda Marvets (UNIO) over (JESU) (For.) 285: Gabe Hanson (UNIO) over Zach Friedly (JESU) (Fall 1:21) 106: Elliot Kriens (JESU) over (UNIO) (For.) 113: Kile Bucknell (JESU) over Ava Mehlert (UNIO) (Fall 0:27) 120: Caleb Olson (UNIO) over (JESU) (For.) 126: Keegan Ellsworth (UNIO) over Kaleb Zuck (JESU) (Fall 1:23) 132: Kolten Crawford (UNIO) over Connor Even (JESU) (Fall 1:09)