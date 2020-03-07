WAVERLY — The Jesup boys track and field team traveled to Waverly Tuesday afternoon to compete in the Wartburg College High School Indoor Track and Field Invitational.
In total, 25 high schools competed at the meet, including Waverly-Shell Rock, Aplington-Parkersburg, Charles City, Denver, West Fork, New Hampton, Waterloo West, and Hudson.
To start the season, Jesup’s top finishers included senior Izak Krueger in eighth place in the high jump, sophomore Carson Lienau in 14th place in the shot put, and fellow sophomore Noah Sheridan in 16th place in the 55-meter hurdles.
“With this being our first meet with only one week of practice, we were really pleased with our performances,” Head Coach Jason Sullivan said.
Krueger took home the J-Hawk’s lone top-10 finish at 5-10 in the high jump with aspirations to etch his name in Jesup’s record books.
“Izak has a goal to set a new school record, so his start a 5-10 is a good marker,” Sullivan said. “He was slightly disappointed, but his training and markers are on target to reach his goal.”
Additionally, the J-Hawks had two personal bests with Lineau throwing a new high in the shot put at 41-03.50, and senior Luke Van Brocklin running his best split ever in the 4x400 relay at 1:00.90.
Despite some top finishers, the Jayhawks are looking to build on their first performance of the season with a high standard being set.
“As a team, we want to finish top three in most of our meets as well as placing top three in the NICL (North Iowa Cedar League) conference meet,” Sullivan noted.
“We also want to retain 90 percent of our athletes from start to finish of the season as well as help them achieve their season goals. Our ultimate goal is to get as many athletes to the state meet as possible and score points in Des Moines.”
Jesup Results
High jump
8, Izak Krueger, 5-10
Shot put
14, Carson Lienau, 41-03.50
29, Cole Finley, 35-11.50
55-meter dash
24, Eli Miller, 7.05
25, Joe Giarratano, 7.12
200-meter dash
30, Parker McHone, 26.46
33, Brice Martin, 26.79
400-meter dash
25, Carter Even, 59.59
30, Jarrett Ciesielski, 1:02.15
800-meter run
24, Brady Dahl, 2:21.96
26, Nolan Evans, 2:23.94
1,600-meter run
30, Jared Thoma, 5:19.13
34, Logan Zuck, 5:26.44
3,200-meter run
23, Kile Rottinghaus, 11:55.87
55-meter hurdles
16, Noah Sheridan, 8.55
23, Brice Martin, 8.93
Long jump
25, Joe Giarratano, 17-04.00
28, Parker McHone, 16-07.00
4x200 relay
13, Joe Giarratano, Luke Van Brocklin, Heath Wyant, Eli Miller, 1:41.59
4x400 relay
13, Noah Sheridan, Carter Even, Heath Wyant, Luke Van Brocklin, 3:52.75
4x800 relay
12, Jared Thoma, Brady Dahl, Nolan Evans, Logan Zuck, 9:10.46