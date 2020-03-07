Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Jason Sullivan

Jesup coach Jason Sullivan giving Izak Krueger advice after his high jump performance for 8th place at 5-10.00.

 Jacob Potter | Oelwein Daily Register

WAVERLY — The Jesup boys track and field team traveled to Waverly Tuesday afternoon to compete in the Wartburg College High School Indoor Track and Field Invitational.

In total, 25 high schools competed at the meet, including Waverly-Shell Rock, Aplington-Parkersburg, Charles City, Denver, West Fork, New Hampton, Waterloo West, and Hudson.

To start the season, Jesup’s top finishers included senior Izak Krueger in eighth place in the high jump, sophomore Carson Lienau in 14th place in the shot put, and fellow sophomore Noah Sheridan in 16th place in the 55-meter hurdles.

“With this being our first meet with only one week of practice, we were really pleased with our performances,” Head Coach Jason Sullivan said.

Krueger took home the J-Hawk’s lone top-10 finish at 5-10 in the high jump with aspirations to etch his name in Jesup’s record books.

“Izak has a goal to set a new school record, so his start a 5-10 is a good marker,” Sullivan said. “He was slightly disappointed, but his training and markers are on target to reach his goal.”

Additionally, the J-Hawks had two personal bests with Lineau throwing a new high in the shot put at 41-03.50, and senior Luke Van Brocklin running his best split ever in the 4x400 relay at 1:00.90.

Despite some top finishers, the Jayhawks are looking to build on their first performance of the season with a high standard being set.

“As a team, we want to finish top three in most of our meets as well as placing top three in the NICL (North Iowa Cedar League) conference meet,” Sullivan noted.

“We also want to retain 90 percent of our athletes from start to finish of the season as well as help them achieve their season goals. Our ultimate goal is to get as many athletes to the state meet as possible and score points in Des Moines.”

Jesup Results

High jump

8, Izak Krueger, 5-10

Shot put

14, Carson Lienau, 41-03.50

29, Cole Finley, 35-11.50

55-meter dash

24, Eli Miller, 7.05

25, Joe Giarratano, 7.12

200-meter dash

30, Parker McHone, 26.46

33, Brice Martin, 26.79

400-meter dash

25, Carter Even, 59.59

30, Jarrett Ciesielski, 1:02.15

800-meter run

24, Brady Dahl, 2:21.96

26, Nolan Evans, 2:23.94

1,600-meter run

30, Jared Thoma, 5:19.13

34, Logan Zuck, 5:26.44

3,200-meter run

23, Kile Rottinghaus, 11:55.87

55-meter hurdles

16, Noah Sheridan, 8.55

23, Brice Martin, 8.93

Long jump

25, Joe Giarratano, 17-04.00

28, Parker McHone, 16-07.00

4x200 relay

13, Joe Giarratano, Luke Van Brocklin, Heath Wyant, Eli Miller, 1:41.59

4x400 relay

13, Noah Sheridan, Carter Even, Heath Wyant, Luke Van Brocklin, 3:52.75

4x800 relay

12, Jared Thoma, Brady Dahl, Nolan Evans, Logan Zuck, 9:10.46