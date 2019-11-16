WINTHROP – Jim Cusick, 80, of Winthrop, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18, at Church of Christ United in Winthrop. Burial will be in Fremont Township Cemetery, north of Winthrop. Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, at Fawcett Funeral Home in Winthrop and after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Survivors include three sons, three grandchildren, one great-grandson, and a brother.
