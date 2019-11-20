WINTHROP – Jimmie Dean “Jim” Cusick, 80, of Winthrop, Iowa, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his home. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18, at Church of Christ United in Winthrop with Pastor Kevin Jennings officiating. Interment was in Fremont Township Cemetery north of Winthrop.
Jim Cusick was born December 22, 1938, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Herbert and Pauline Postel Cusick. He grew up in the Jesup area where he attended school. Jim was united in marriage to Marlene Copeland on June 22, 1956, at Independence, Iowa. The family lived in Independence for a number of years before moving to Winthrop in 1969, where he started his own business. In 1972, he built Jim’s Body Shop, where he worked until retirement.
Jim was a charter member of the North South Football League.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant daughter Debra Sue, his wife Marlene, and his sister Brenda.
Survivors include his three sons: Jim (Kim) Cusick of Quasqueton; Jeff Cusick of Independence; and Brad (Lee Ann) Cusick of Winthrop; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; one brother, Milt Cusick of Fort Myers, Florida; and many fishing and pool friends.
The family requests that memorials be given to Cedar Valley Hospice in Jim’s name.
