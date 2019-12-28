INDEPENDENCE – Another successful Jingle on Main was held December 6. The event started at 5 p.m. with the tree lighting at 6 p.m.
Participants had three hours of cool, but decent weather to move among 20 activities, including visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus, riding the kiddie train or in a horse-drawn carriage, eating roasted marshmallows with Independence firefighters, a variety of crafts for kids, a wine trailer and axe throwing for adults, shopping for Christmas wreaths or farmer’s market homemade crafts and treats, face painting, sitting in a homemade igloo with “penguins,” browsing and buying art, talking to an author with local community ties, enjoying a variety of food – from hamburgers to pizza to a hot roast beef dinner with mac-n-cheese.
Originally published on December 14.