INDEPENDENCE – Joe Broshar, 67, of Independence, died October 19, 2019, at his home.
Joe was born November 12, 1951, in Independence to Merrill and Helen Broshar. He attended Independence High School. Joe was a skilled electrician who volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, helped countless friends, and rewired the Old Mill.
Joe is survived by his sisters and brother and their spouses, Beth Mango, Randy and Chris Broshar, and Elaine and Luis Echeverria. He is also survived by his nephews Ben Broshar, Dan Broshar, and Jamie Mango, and nieces Allie Echeverria and Christina Echeverria, and friend Barb Bell.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Donations can be made in his memory to the Buchanan County Animal Shelter.