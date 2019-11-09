INDEPENDENCE – Joe D. Andersen, 65, of Independence, Iowa, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, at the VFW Hall, 128 3rd Ave NE, Independence. The Reiff Family Center - Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joe was born on March 19, 1954, in Waterloo, the son of Ernest F. and Murial M. (Dillion) Andersen.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Zelda Andersen, Independence; two daughters; a daughter-in-law; a son; five grandchildren; a sister; a brother; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Leonard Buchtela
